Schizophrenia, delusions and the online world | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Alaina Burns) I have been running a day treatment program for individuals with schizophrenia for nearly seven years … To try to determine the extent to which my patients feel monitored, persecuted or invaded, I ask them variations on the same questions each week. Over the past several years, as the insidious impact of the digital world on the psyche has become more obvious to me, I have had to modify my questions to reflect our current reality.

Mexico closes pharmacies selling fake pills | Los Angeles Times

For months, Chelsea Shover, a researcher at UCLA, has been calling for answers and action in response to the Times’ findings and similar results in four northwestern Mexico cities that she and a team of other researchers documented earlier this year. “Stopping the sale of counterfeit pills in individual pharmacies is an important step, and it’s good to see that happening,” she said. (Shover was also quoted in a Los Angeles Times story about a flesh-eating sedative in fentanyl pills.)

Floods, heat could test China’s government | Washington Post

As losses mount from each successive weather disaster, frustration with the country’s approach may grow, said Alex Wang, co-director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA. “These are things people will eventually start to blame the party and the state for not addressing,” Wang said.

Hollywood strikes: A $3 billion impact on California | CNBC

People who hold entertainment jobs and entertainment-adjacent roles account for almost 20% of the LA-area income, says Lee Ohanian, an economics professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The economic impact is even bigger because average compensation in the industry is considerably higher” than the average earner, he tells CNBC Make It.

Dam bursts in Norway after heavy rain | Associated Press

“This type of conflict between climate and our hydrological infrastructure, such as dams, is going to become more common,” said UCLA hydrologist Park Williams. As rainfall intensifies, reservoirs and dams “will be increasingly out of tune with the changing climate.”

Gay veterans sue over military discharges | NBC News

More than 13,000 service members were discharged from the U.S. military for violating the “don’t ask, don’t tell” (DADT) policy, according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, an LGBTQ research organization.

Americans see college’s value but question price | Inside Higher Ed

College has become more accessible for marginalized students over the past 40 years, but that’s happened in concert with continued decreased state investments in higher education, said Natasha Quadlin, an associate professor of sociology at the University of California, Los Angeles, who last year co-wrote a book called “Who Should Pay? Higher Education, Responsibility, and the Public.”

COVID numbers are on the rise | KTLA-TV

“We’re starting to see a rise in cases and hospitalizations, which is a trend that we’ve seen over the last few years. We are seeing this increase but it’s nothing to panic about. The numbers have started from a very low baseline, and while we’re seeing this uptick, it’s just important for everybody to remember that COVID’s still out there,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.