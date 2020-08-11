UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“The scale of ritual violence observed at Shimao was unprecedented in early China,” says Li Min, an archaeologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has visited and written extensively about Shimao. The skulls at Shimao foreshadowed the massive human sacrifice that became what Li calls “a defining attribute of Shang civilization” many centuries later (from around 1600 to 1046 B.C.) before succeeding dynasties put an end to the practice.

“Everyone’s trying to figure it out, that’s for sure. And I think it’s pretty difficult to know. Maybe when we thought there was just going to be one round of COVID pandemic, people were pretty convinced it wouldn’t be permanent. But now that we see the second wave, the possibility of a third and how long this is lasting, I think the implications are really much more permanent than we originally thought,” said UCLA’s Dana Cuff (approx. 1:45 mark).

Chris Zepeda-Millán, a professor at UCLA in the departments of Chicana/o studies and public policy, credits the protests for stopping the bill and encouraging voter registration among Latinos. But he said the protests also intensified congressional polarization, dimming prospects for any immigration overhaul and citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Dr. Tim Brewer, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at UCLA, said that even the medical improvements could be negated if the number of patients continues to grow. An overwhelmed healthcare system could hamper physicians’ ability to provide lifesaving care, he said. “We’ve acquired a tremendous amount of information in the last seven months that has been helpful. We just need everybody to recognize that the virus has not gone away.”

“We’re coming again to this issue of disinformation, wishful thinking and a lot of just, rhetoric that’s getting in the way of real science and public health,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 4:10 mark). Rimoin was also interviewed by CNN and KTTV-TV and quoted in the Los Angeles Times.

“There’s going to be outbreaks,” said Deborah Glik, a professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. That doesn’t necessarily mean your child has to leave. “If you bring a kid home who’s been exposed, that’s another problem,” Dr. Glik said.

“We didn’t expect people to become complacent as they have, which provides more opportunities for transmission,” added Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “We can’t expect to reopen again soon.”

About 39 percent of women who identify as LGBTQ are raising children, according to data provided by the Williams Institute, though it’s unclear how many of those households have one or more parents. In households with multiple, same-sex parents, it’s also unclear what the divsion of child care looks like, said Kerith Conron, research director at the Williams Institute, which is run out of the University of California-Los Angeles.

Ninez Ponce, director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, told The Post that it is understandable for public-health-data systems to be stretched right now. “But as a researcher, if data was more open to data advocates, researchers, the media — more disaggregated race data for example — then these glitches and reporting inefficiencies could be detected sooner to help build a data system where we can confidently run our models on which communities are most at risk and on the timing of safe reopening.” Ponce [wrote].

“What we see in the numbers is about half of those receiving unemployment benefits in California right now would have benefits that put them below the federal poverty line, without the $600. And the federal poverty line is really low, so a lot of people are hurting right now,” said UCLA’s Till von Wachter (approx. 6:30 mark).

Nearly a third of California’s workforce has filed for unemployment since March, according to an analysis of the state’s unemployment numbers published Thursday by California Policy Lab.… California Policy Lab Faculty Director Till von Wachter said in the release that while the total number of Americans who lost their jobs this year was better than initially projected, “it’s become apparent that for the individuals who have been lucky enough to return to work, they’re seeing that this new employment is especially unstable.” (UCLA’s TJ Hedin is also quoted.)

Currently, 32% of Republicans believe it’s safe now to hold elections where many people vote in-person, according to a survey from the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project.… Lynn Vavreck, UCLA political scientist and co-creator of Nationscape, said that the partisan divide is likely caused by messaging from “partisan elites,” such as President Donald Trump.

This isn’t enough of an improvement, though, said University of California, Los Angeles law professor Sharon Dolovich. “For the longest time, there were many facilities that were reporting zero or one or five cases in a population with 2,000 people,” said Dolovich, who also heads a data project that tracks COVID cases in prisons. “Of course, the cases were already there, you just didn’t want us to know they were,” and it wasn’t known because there wasn’t enough testing, Dolovich said.

After looking over the study, Alex Hall, director of the Center for Climate Science at the University of California, Los Angeles, said he saw no obvious problems with their methods. “It seems pretty sound,” he said.

UCLA Medical Center tied for the fourth-best hospital system in the country, moving up from No. 6 last year, according to ratings released on July 27.… “We pride ourselves on providing the best possible care to each patient, no matter the circumstances — from routine checkups in our community clinics to complex procedures in our hospitals,” John Mazziotta, chief executive of UCLA Health and vice chancellor for UCLA Health Sciences, said in a statement.

Researchers at UCLA announced Thursday that they have been awarded a contract to study connections between air pollution and the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re really interested in seeing whether long-term exposure to air pollution makes someone more likely to have a worse prognosis after they do get COVID-19,” said Michael Jerrett, a UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor of environmental health sciences.

In the Golden State alone, 7 million people live in an area with a shortage of healthcare providers; the state also has a shortage of 54,000 Latino physicians, says Dr. David Hayes-Bautista, a professor of medicine and director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “Telehealth is a new way of doing things. It could provide access in areas where there are shortages, which is true in many Latino areas,” Hayes-Bautista says.