UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UC admits more Californians, fewer out-of-state students | Los Angeles Times

“It’s important that we do all we can to ensure that California residents have access to a UC campus,” said Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, UCLA vice provost for enrollment management. “But having students learn in classrooms that resemble the state, nation and world enhances their educational experience. It’s a tough balancing act.”

After deadly crash, L.A. blowback against speeding | Los Angeles Times

And in mid-city Los Angeles, says UCLA urban planning professor Mike Manville, residents are enduring the effects of unanswered pleas for street safety improvements that would protect pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. On Melrose Avenue, Manville said, “almost every weekend, we have burnouts and stunt bikers and all sorts of people driving dangerously. We should enforce speed limits, but the best speed limit is a road that doesn’t let you speed. But our city engineers and City Council members for some reason think we need to have highways running through our neighborhoods.”

James Franco as Castro? Why not a Latino? | Washington Post

“This is about people being tired of the lack of Latinx representation in the industry, of the continuing erasure of the community and of people not making an effort to authentically cast these roles,” said Ana-Christina Ramón, co-author of the UCLA “Hollywood Diversity Report,” which charts representation of different ethnic groups on and off screen. (Also: CNN.)

Opera breathing techniques to treat long COVID | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

UCLA Health has teamed up with the LA Opera on a form of physical therapy for people experiencing long COVID. Patients sing lullabies, pop songs, and spirituals, while using opera techniques to rebuild their breath capacity and vocal stamina. Long COVID symptoms include lingering fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, and other issues that can last for months.

7 stats that explain the West’s epic drought | The Hill

Researchers on the study from the University of California, Los Angeles, found that the drought has a 75 percent chance of lasting through 2030, making it three decades long. The same study said that while many of the dry conditions would have existed without human-caused global warming, climate change is to blame for approximately 42 percent of the drought since 2000.

How the block party became an urban phenomenon | Smithsonian Magazine

Cheryl Keyes, African American studies department chair at the University of California, Los Angeles, and one of the dozens of historians and musicians working as advisors to the Smithsonian’s hip-hop anthology project, says she wants people to understand that the emergence of the genre in the 1970s was all about unity.

How effective is the monkeypox vaccine? | Science

MVA was licensed for monkeypox based on data from animal experiments and the immune response it triggers in humans. But its efficacy has barely been tested in people, and not at all for preventing sexual transmission, which results in “very significant mucosal exposure, which is not the same thing as just brushing up against somebody,” says Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Should we worry about monkeypox in schools? | McClatchy News

The United States will likely identify more cases of monkeypox in children as the virus continues to spread, but the risk of a child getting sick is situational, according to Dr. Ishminder Kaur, assistant clinical professor of pediatrics in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Why don’t we screen students for dyslexia earlier? | LAist

“We are all much more similar than different, but there are real observable differences in the brains of people with and without dyslexia,” said Rebecca Gotlieb, an assistant researcher at UCLA’s Center for Dyslexia, Diverse Learners, and Social Justice. (Also: KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk.”)

Decoding ancient Chinese metal-making recipes | Guardian

Prof Lothar von Falkenhausen, from the University of California, Los Angeles, agreed and said: “The idea that Jin and Xi referred to alloys rather than metals seems worth considering as a hypothesis and may be verifiable in further research.”

Female monkeys with female friends live longer | ScienceDaily

“As humans, we assume there is some benefit to social interactions, but it is really hard to measure the success of our behavioral strategies,” said UCLA anthropology professor and field primatologist Susan Perry. “Why do we invest so much in our relationships with others? … Since 1990, she has been directing Lomas Barbudal Capuchin Monkey Project in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, where her team of researchers document the daily life of hundreds of large-brained monkeys.

Animal tranquilizer increasingly found in street drugs | California Healthline

Perhaps the biggest question is whether xylazine has played a role in the recent increase in overdose deaths in the U.S. In a study of 10 cities and states, xylazine was detected in fewer than 1% of overdose deaths in 2015 but in 6.7% in 2020, a year the U.S. set a record for overdose deaths … The study does not claim xylazine is behind the increase in fatalities, but study co-author Chelsea Shover said it may have contributed.

Renters largely left out of eco-home movement | Orange County Register

A new online tool from UCLA, for example, shows that hospitalizations spike during heat waves far more in disadvantaged communities, where residents don’t have the same access to air conditioning, energy efficient windows and trees or other forms of shade. (UCLA’s Gregory Pierce and Stephanie Pincetl are quoted.)