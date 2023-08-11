UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Latinos lead the increase in the number of underrepresented students admitted to the UC system for fall 2023. At UCLA alone, “admission of first-year Latino students increased by more than 8 percent,” said UCLA’s Ricardo Vazquez. (Translated from Spanish)

Support for unions among college graduates has hovered around 70% in the last few years, according to Gallup. Increasing economic inequalities, the pandemic and social justice movements have brought on among young adults “a clarity … that there are very few illusions that somehow the system is really working in their interest,” said Kent Wong, director of UCLA’s labor center. (UCLA’s Karen Magaña and Abril Olalde were quoted. Wong was also quoted in another Los Angeles Times story.)

“Disbarment is the ultimate sanction. It says that a lawyer is permanently denied the privilege of practicing law, representing clients, full stop. And this happens for the most extreme conduct,” said UCLA’s Scott Cummings (approx. :50 mark).

“Every state’s got their own laws, and each state’s path when it came to these fake electors looked different. At first, this looked like it was just a backstop, like ‘what if we file a lawsuit and turns out Trump is declared the winner in our state? We need to have those electors picked, or Trump’s electors might not count on a technicality,’” said UCLA’s Rick Hasen (approx. 2:00 mark).

“The abortion-related aspects of this certainly motivated many Ohio voters to turn out and vote in what otherwise might have been a sleepy August election,” says Rick Hasen, a UCLA law professor and election expert.

Academics with a bird’s-eye view point to numerous statistics that show kids aren’t demonstrating the same academic skills as years prior. “We’re still playing catch up,” said Joseph Bishop, who leads the UCLA Center for the Transformation of Schools. “We’re still trying to understand what students need. We’re even trying to find students.”

Whatever punch COVID and its variants have left, it’ll hit working poor families and people of color the hardest. That truth, which has repeatedly been demonstrated over the course of the pandemic, is one of the key takeaways from the 2023 California Health Interview Survey of more than 5,000 adults, teenagers and children across the state conducted in March and April … “This does provide evidence for some of our earlier hunches: COVID just crushed households that were poor and households that had so many family members living in one home — the multigenerational piece,” said Ninez Ponce, director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research and the principal investigator of the survey.

How a perfect storm of climate, weather led to Maui fire | Los Angeles Times

“That means that the ecosystems on western slopes are often brushy scrubland more than lush forests,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA. “And so the fires that we’re seeing are on the dry side — on the leeward side of the islands — where there is a lot of dry brush this time of year … Also, it is unusually dry and warm, even for the dry season, right now.”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Sofia Sabra, Jason Sutedja and Olivia Toledo) Thermal inequality can be hard to notice. But once you start paying attention, it’s even harder to miss. At UCLA we found it close to home. When our dining halls were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food trucks became an important way for students to get fed while limiting close indoor contact. Our research team became interested in the thermal experiences of the people who work in those trucks.

It turns out that it’s easier to commit to something that you’re ambivalent about — your friend’s second destination wedding, an open-mic night with your co-workers — as long as the event takes place in the future, said Hal Hershfield, a professor of behavioral decision making and psychology at University of California, Los Angeles, and author of “Your Future Self.”

“I think they’ve maximized whatever savings they had long prepared for, and are now eager to get back,” said Tom Nunan, a lecturer in film and TV at the University of California at Los Angeles

Yet their representation in Hollywood falls far short of that and has worsened, not improved, in recent years. Latinos made up 2.3% of the leads in theatrically released movies in 2022, according to UCLA’s 2023 Hollywood Diversity Report, and 6.1% of the leads in streaming movies.

According to the UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute, an LGBTQ research group, over 13,000 military personnel were discharged from the U.S. Armed Forces for violating “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” (DADT).