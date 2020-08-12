UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the constitutional right to vote. To commemorate the anniversary, noted historian Ellen Carol DuBois is joining the show to discuss her new book, “Suffrage: Women’s Long Battle For the Vote.”… A pioneer in her field, DuBois retired from UCLA in 2017.

“The bottom line here is that nothing is happening in a vacuum. Everything is happening all at the same time. So here’s the deal. What we need to do in order to reopen schools safely and not run into this problem of our immediately having cases, having to quarantine, all of these issues happening, is that we have to drive down community transmission to a very low point. And then, open up slowly,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also quoted in the Los Angeles Times and the Philadelphia Tribune.)

A new UCLA study finds that excluding undocumented people from the stimulus checks that many taxpayers received through the CARES Act cost the United States economy $10 billion in potential economic activity… “But at the same time, they and their families are systematically excluded from any federally mandated relief,” said UCLA’s Raul Hinojosa.

“Taken together, our findings suggest that gun violence has increased in numbers, at least for the sector that meets surgical criteria, and that these injuries result in a substantial financial burden in addition to the obvious psychosocial burden and other downstream effects,” said lead study author Peyman Benharash, MD, MS, with the Cardiovascular Outcomes Research Laboratories and an associate professor-in-residence of surgery and bioengineering at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles.

Terence Tao is one of the greatest mathematicians of our time. At age 21, he got his Ph.D. at Princeton. At 24, he became the youngest math professor at UCLA⁠ — ever. And in 2006 he won the Fields Medal, known as the Nobel Prize of math, at the age of 31. One of the best things about Tao is that he really delivers on content, and openly shares it with the world. His blog is like a modern-day da Vinci’s notebook. Name a subject in advanced math, and he’s written about it.

Shaking from a quake can focus near one the end of the fault, in the direction the temblor is traveling, which is similar to the muting of the high pitch tones of a horn as a train rushes by. “Like the Doppler effect,” says seismologist Lingsen Meng of the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not part of the study team.