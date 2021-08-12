UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

Will the work-from-home revolution shrink your office? | Los Angeles Times

Office developers hope the rental market has hit bottom, but many are waiting to see what types of offices future tenants are going to want before buildings new ones, according to the summer Allen Matkins/UCLA Anderson Forecast.

New climate change report is dire. What can you do? | Los Angeles Times

“One of the most important things that individual citizens can do is for themselves to understand the problem, and support … candidates for political office who understand the severity of the problem,” said Edward Parson, a climate policy expert at UCLA. That includes a recognition, he said, that “this is a challenge to human ingenuity and morality that’s of a scale really never seen before.”

California teachers must be vaccinated or tested weekly | Wall Street Journal

The new state order should help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools, particularly when combined with California’s rule that all students and staff must wear masks indoors, said Shira Shafir, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “I think it’s a necessary measure … and hopefully other states will follow California’s lead,” said Dr. Shafir.

He predicted the dark side of the Internet 30 years ago | Washington Post

“I’m seeing things Phil wrote about in the ’90s being said today as though they’re new ideas,” said Christine Borgman, a professor of information studies at UCLA who helped recruit Agre for his professorship at the school.

Distrust of government and public health officials | KCRW-FM

A new study out of UCLA confirms that trust in government and health care workers is low not just here in the United States but around the world. That research could inform current COVID strategies on vaccinations… “It’s possible that in context where trust in the government is low, or where trust in health workers is low, those might not be the best messengers for public health messages. And in fact, we might think more about people who aren’t seen as institutional,” said UCLA’s Corrina Moucheraud.

Report: L.A. food laws hurt street vendors | City News Service

Despite legislation enacted in 2018 … most vendors face threats of ticketing, harassment and fines each day, according to a report released on Wednesday, Aug. 11 by the UCLA School of Law Community Economic Development Clinic and the nonprofit law firm Public Counsel … “The problem stems from a tangled web of state, county, and city laws that deprive sidewalk vendors of access to permits to legally sell food, denying vendor dreams of entrepreneurialism while hurting all Angelenos by undermining the food safety principles the laws claim to protect,” said the report’s co-author, Scott Cummings of UCLA’s Community Economic Development Clinic. (Also: KNBC-TV and KCRW-FM’s “Greater L.A.”.)

Vaping just once triggers dangerous oxidative stress | HealthDay News

“Just like there is no safe level of tobacco cigarette smoking, there is no safe level of electronic cigarette vaping — vapes are not harmless, and nonsmokers should not use them,” said lead researcher Dr. Holly Middlekauff, a professor of cardiology and physiology at the University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine.

Improving vaccine messaging efforts | Bloomberg Law

Gaining trust is also key to effective vaccine communications, experts say. “One of the strongest early predictors” for “discounting the risk associated with COVID-19 was medical distrust,” Keith Holyoak, a UCLA psychology professor who studied public perceptions of COVID-19, said, referring to a study he did with graduate students last year.

South Korean culture wars focus on short hair, feminism | BBC News

The controversy surrounded a finger gesture, which some men claimed mimicked a feminist hand signal belittling their penis size. “Some men became fixated on the image because they associate it with a particular brand of feminism that they claim demeans and belittles them,” said Dr Judy Han, a gender studies professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

New moms’ sleep loss tied to accelerated aging | KABC-TV

In a recent study of 33 new mothers in the Los Angeles area, UCLA researchers found that one year after giving birth, the biological age of the sleep-deprived women was between three and seven years older than their chronological age. “The early months of postpartum sleep deprivation could have a lasting effect on physical health,” said the study’s first author, Judith Carroll, UCLA’s George F. Solomon professor of psychobiology. “We know from a large body of research that sleeping less than seven hours a night is detrimental to health and increases the risk of age-related diseases.”

Heat, drought and fire: The ‘perfect storm’ | Guardian (U.K.)

“This is what climate scientists have been warning about for years now,” says Park Williams, a hydroclimatologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. Drought and fire have always been part of the climate in the western U.S., but increasing heat, which scientists say is directly attributable to human-caused climate change, has had a devastating impact. “These things amplify each other,” Williams says, adding that the effects exponentially increase.

Gene therapies and cancer risk | Science

Using such a strong promoter helped ensure that brain cells could make high enough levels of ALDP to treat the disease, but risked turning on nearby cancer genes, says Donald Kohn, a pediatric bone marrow transplant physician and gene therapy researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has previously consulted for bluebird bio and helped design this viral vector. Researchers have since identified other promoters that might prompt cells to make sufficient ALDP with less cancer risk, Kohn says. He knows of no other lentivirus-based gene therapies using this type of promoter.

Political, financial corruption in Lebanon | Nation

(Commentary by UCLA’s Saree Makdisi) I left Beirut on the anniversary of the explosion that tore a giant gash through the center of the city, killing hundreds of people and shattering Lebanon’s often-tested faith in itself. The third-largest explosion ever recorded (exceeded only by the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki) was the outcome not of enemy action but of sheer administrative incompetence.

How those with bipolar disorder can adjust to life right now | Self

So, for example, if you now need to commute for work, you’ll want to think about how this will affect your sleep habits and adjust your schedule in advance if possible, says David J. Miklowitz, Ph.D., director of the Max Gray Child and Adolescent Mood Disorders Program at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Even if you’re being told you’ve got to be at work at 7:30 a.m., you’ve got to ease into it,” he tells SELF.

Wildfires and mental health damage | American Heart Association News

Even the loss of surrounding landscape can affect people’s mental health, said Dr. David Eisenman, director of the Center for Public Health and Disasters at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Now they don’t have access to the landscape that gave them spiritual solace, recreational activities, opportunities to meet with family and socialize, sometimes even gather the food they eat through hunting or fishing,” said Eisenman, who also is deputy director of the Center for Healthy Climate Solutions at UCLA. (Also: Medical Xpress.)