Do Gov. Newsom’s appointees reflect California? | Sacramento Bee

Gov. Gavin Newsom is naming more Latinos to executive appointments in California state government, but not nearly enough to reflect the state’s Hispanic population. That’s according to a report released on Thursday from the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute … “Parity in executive branch appointments is critical to ensuring representation at key regulatory and agenda-setting tables,” said Sonja Diaz, director of the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute. (Also: KPCC-FM and KCRW-FM.)

How one clinic is administering the monkeypox vaccine | Los Angeles Times

Federal officials also announced Tuesday that they would stretch the monkeypox vaccine supply by allowing medical providers to give smaller doses at a shallower level in the skin … “I think that this is a very smart utilization of the vaccine,” said Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. Rimoin said the plan was rooted in sound science, “but we will need to do some work to assess how effective it’s going to be.” (Rimoin was also quoted by the Washington Post.)

Teachers being told not to talk about racism, race | NBC News

Measures opposed to critical race theory or anti-racist education and training have been passed at either the federal, state or local level in every state except Delaware, according to the UCLA School of Law’s CRT Forward Tracking Project. The tracker shows 100% of “anti-CRT measures” at the local school board level in Colorado and Rhode Island have been successfully enacted.

Greenhouse gases contribute to more flooding, humidity | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

These rains are unusual for the summer, says Alex Hall, professor in UCLA’s Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences. He explains how they’re related to climate change: “In a warmer world, the atmosphere can hold more moisture. So when you have more moisture in the air, and you have [a] convergence of moist air masses, you just get more precipitation.”

CDC eases COVID guidelines | New York Times

Health experts said the change in guidance was particularly welcome as students head back to school, a setting in which quarantines had been especially disruptive. “This really will help to minimize the impact of Covid-19 on education,” said Christina Ramirez, a biostatistician at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Are vomiting or diarrhea signs of monkeypox? | NBC’s “Today”

Swollen lymph nodes, also referred to as lymphadenopathy, is another main symptom of monkeypox, Dr. Paul Adamson, infectious disease physician and assistant clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles, told TODAY. And some patients have been reporting a sore throat and other respiratory symptoms, Adamson added.

Inflation’s toll on families coping with diabetes | Kaiser Health News

“We’ve seen a number of patients living with diabetes and on a fixed income greatly impacted by rising inflation,” said Matthew Freeby, an endocrinologist and director of the UCLA Gonda Diabetes Center. “Both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes typically require multiple prescription medications that may already be costly. Patients have had to choose between day-to-day finances and their lifesaving medications, such as insulin or other treatments.”

‘Pathological demand avoidance’ and autism | Spectrum

PDA has not found widespread acceptance with clinicians, especially in the U.S. Part of the issue is that even if PDA represents a real phenomenon, it means different things to different people, and it is unclear how useful the designation is, says Catherine Lord, distinguished professor of psychiatry and education at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Female monkeys live longer with female pals | Asian News International

“As humans, we assume there is some benefit to social interactions, but it is really hard to measure the success of our behavioral strategies,” said UCLA anthropology professor and field primatologist Susan Perry. “Why do we invest so much in our relationships with others?” … Since 1990, she has been directing Lomas Barbudal Capuchin Monkey Project in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, where her team of researchers document the daily life of hundreds of large-brained monkeys. (Also: Daily Mail.)

World ignored monkeypox threats | Washington Post

In 2010, researchers reported the rate of monkeypox cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo had increased twentyfold from the 1980s to the mid-2000s — growth that if unaddressed could cost the world a chance “to combat [the virus] while its geographic range is limited,” wrote epidemiologist Anne Rimoin from the University of California at Los Angeles and her co-authors in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.