UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

With temperatures rising globally, the need for more sustainable cooling options is also growing. Researchers at UCLA and their colleagues have now found an affordable and scalable process to cool buildings in the summer and heat them in the winter. Led by Aaswath Raman, an associate professor of materials science and engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, the research team recently published a study in Cell Reports Physical Science detailing a new method to manipulate the movement of radiant heat through common building materials to optimize thermal management. (Raman was quoted.)

Sonja Diaz worked as policy counsel on the attorney general’s executive staff in those days. She says she saw Harris make that a particular focus. “She did a lot of work to address the proliferation of transnational criminal organizations, not just with respect to drugs, but also the issue of human trafficking,” she said. Harris built ties with her law enforcement counterparts in Mexico and El Salvador, added Diaz, who now runs a Latino research institute at UCLA. “To do this type of work necessitated partnerships and bilateral relationships that could really move the needle,” she said.

“The transition from a dark Universe filled with just hydrogen and helium to today’s galaxies, stars, planets and metals is a super fundamental one,” says UCLA astronomer William Lake. Because Population III stars were the first, driving these foundational changes in the universe, “they created the conditions and elemental abundances that the stars in our galaxy formed from,” he adds.

“Sexual transmission in areas where there is a great deal of population movement is particularly worrisome given the implications for rapid spread,” said [UCLA’s] Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist who runs a research camp in Congo and has studied the virus there for more than two decades. “Mpox is transmitted very efficiently through sexual contact.”

While the decision is disappointing for some, “the additional data and requirements requested by the FDA are ultimately intended to improve their understanding of the treatment,” said Walter Dunn, assistant professor at University of California, Los Angeles’ department of psychiatry.

“I think the biggest challenge is that not as much of the transit system is likely to be complete by 2028 as might have been hoped,” said Joshua Schank, a senior fellow at the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies and a former chief innovation officer for Metro.

“I’m going to make a not-very-bold prediction for August, and that is that it will not be the hottest August on record. In fact, it probably won’t even come close. Still, likely to be warmer than average in most places,” said UCLA’s Daniel Swain (approx. :20 mark).