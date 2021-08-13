UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

Latino, Black victims account for nearly all of L.A.’s surge in homicides | Los Angeles Times

Police attribute much of the latest violence to gangs, but the impact has been felt by victims old and young, homeless and housed, sitting in their cars and working a shift. “It speaks to the two Los Angeleses,” said Jorja Leap, a UCLA professor and longtime government consultant on L.A. gangs. “I am deeply concerned.”

Delta variant leaves Angelenos reassessing how to live their lives | Los Angeles Times

“How rosy the world looked several months ago depended on perspective,” said Vickie M. Mays, a professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “I don’t know that the opening up necessarily held for everybody the same experience.”

Census: Growth in suburban areas fueled by increasing diversity | KABC-TV

“It is normal for countries like the United States to experience both booms and then periods of slow growth,” said Matt Barreto, a professor of political science and Chicano studies at UCLA.

Census: Ccommunities of color call for racial and regional equity | Orange County Register

But based on preliminary comparisons between the American Community Survey estimates and the 2020 census data, there seem to be some glaring discrepancies, said Paul Ong, director of UCLA’s Center for Neighborhood Knowledge. When the data is “disaggregated,” or broken down by neighborhood blocks and communities, Ong said, it will likely reveal that White people have been overcounted and communities of color in marginalized and underserved neighborhoods have been undercounted.

Vast wildfires increase hardships for ranchers | Associated Press

The main cause of the drought — a huge factor in worsening wildfires — is natural weather changes with some possible climate change, said Park Williams a hydrology and fire scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who wasn’t part of the research. (Williams is also quoted by Bloomberg Quint.)

The latest on the pandemic | CNN

“It’s going to be very difficult to predict exactly where we are. We’re only really going to know when we’re on the other side of it. But what I can say is that we’re so much better off than we were at the beginning. We have all of these tools available to us,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:30 mark).

HIV: Injections vs. pills | HealthDay News

A three-year, real-world study has just wrapped up, and the results suggest that when patients are given a single shot of PrEP once every two months, their HIV risk ends up being 66% lower than those who’d been trying to rely on a daily pill. “The effect difference is largely driven by ‘coverage’ of sex acts,” explained study author Dr. Raphael Landovitz [of UCLA.] (Also: Medical Xpress.)

Health habits that optimize immunity | Prevention

“Everything you do when you’re awake — eating, digesting, working, walking, exercising — prompts your body to release inflammatory cells,” says Rita Kachru, MD, section chief of the clinical immunology and allergy division and assistant professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “Sleep gives your body a break from all of that.”

COVID vaccine boosters | Palm Springs Post

“Johnson & Johnson is not a bad vaccine — it’s way better than getting nothing,” said Dr. Otto Yang, an infectious disease specialist at UCLA Health. “But it’s not as good as other options.”