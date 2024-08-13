UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The seesaw performance of the Nikkei 225 mirrored that of U.S. stocks, Avanidhar Subrahmanyam, a professor of finance at the University of California, Los Angeles, told ABC News. “People saw a buying opportunity and stepped in,” Subrahmanyam said, noting that markets often recover quickly from a downturn. “The entire episode was simply a panic followed by a correction.”

Musk recently has been weighing in on anti-immigrant riots in the U.K, writing that “civil war is inevitable.” His comments prompted a scolding from British government officials, who feared his posts would further inflame the violence that has erupted in the country. That kind of polarizing behavior puts Musk’s political activity seemingly at odds with his business goals, said Sarah Roberts, the director of UCLA’s Center for Critical Internet Inquiry who spent time as a researcher at Twitter in 2022 before Musk bought the company.

For every one degree the temperature goes up, performance on standardized tests goes down by 1%, according to UCLA research … “If a child is not getting good sleep because they don’t have air conditioning at home, that’s going to contribute to behavioral issues, learning issues as well,” said V. Kelly Turner, one of the UCLA heat researchers.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jonathan Oyaga) Changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) were supposed to make accessing financial aid easier for students and their families. Instead, it created new challenges for our students at the UCLA Community School, a public LAUSD school located in Koreatown. Despite our best efforts, our predominantly working class, Latino students lived in constant uncertainty around their college plans because issues with the application process led to delays in financial aid packages from universities.

UCLA’s 2023 “Teens & Screens” study found that people ages 10 to 24 wanted to see more platonic relationships between onscreen characters, and weren’t as interested in media that portrayed romantic entanglements and sex. The survey, conducted by the Center for Scholars & Storytellers, found that among 1,500 U.S. adolescents, more than half (52%) wanted to see more content focused on friendships and platonic relationships.

“This is an undeniably fraught time. The culture of political polarization and position of the Jews are both in a worse moment, and into that vortex walks Josh Shapiro,” said David Myers, a professor of Jewish history at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It may be a Rorschach test for divisions within American Jews and American politics and the left.”

Richard Everson, a neurosurgeon and an assistant professor at UCLA, noted that the 2021 recall allowed doctors to continue using unaffected StealthStation features, a benefit for patients and facilities depending on them. “But, I mean, then you could ask, ‘Well, why don’t they just disable the view [of the brain] that’s bugged?’” Everson said. “Why would they give you the option of looking at an inaccurate one?”