“I hope that we’ve long gotten over the idea that something that is happening somewhere far away can’t affect us,” says Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has worked on mpox outbreaks in the DRC since 2002. “An infection anywhere is potentially an infection everywhere, and we’ve seen this idea come to bear many times.”

Dr. Nisha Viswanathan, the director of the long Covid clinic at UCLA Health, was not surprised with the results based on her experience working with long Covid patients for three years. ”One of the things about long Covid that is so striking is the fact that at least our standard medical examinations have come up negative, yet our patients are struggling with ongoing symptoms,” Viswanathan said.

To test for biological age, scientists use advanced tools known as epigenetic clocks. Developed a little over a decade ago by UCLA researcher Steve Horvath, Ph.D., epigenetic clocks use blood, skin or saliva samples to analyze specific patterns in the DNA, called methylation marks, and then compare them against chronological age, as well as to a database containing information from other individuals.

Latinos overall have made broad gains in obtaining college degrees during the past two decades, but women have significantly surpassed men, according to the UCLA Latino Data Hub.

Chris Zepeda-Millán, an associate professor of public policy, Chicana/o studies and political science at UCLA, is co-author of “Walls, Cages, and Family Separation: Race and Immigration Policy in the Trump Era.” His research has found most Americans did not support Trump’s first-term immigration policies, especially those that separated kids from their families, and do not believe a border wall would be effective. (Zepeda-Millán was quoted.)