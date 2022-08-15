UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Risk of California ‘megaflood’ has doubled | Los Angeles Times

Even today, as California struggles with severe drought, global warming has doubled the likelihood that weather conditions will unleash a deluge as devastating as the Great Flood of 1862, according to a UCLA study released Friday … It would also probably be “bigger in almost every respect” than what scientists have come to call the “ARKStorm scenario” of 1862, said [UCLA] climate scientist Daniel Swain, co-author of the study published Friday in the journal Science Advances. (Also: Washington Post, New York Times, USA Today, San Francisco Chronicle, National Public Radio, CNN, Los Angeles Magazine, The Hill, Guardian, Jerusalem Post, NBC’s “Early Today,” KCBS-TV, KTTV-TV, KPCC-FM and KCRW-FM.)

California rents are spiking in unexpected places | Los Angeles Times

The city’s composition of renters compared with homeowners also may have put Santa Monica high on the list, according to Paavo Monkkonen, professor of urban planning and public policy at UCLA. “Why is Santa Monica more expensive than Beverly Hills for renters? It may be the case that Beverly Hills has extremely expensive properties, but it’s owner-occupied and their rental properties are small and older,” he said.

Salman Rushdie has faced a fatwa for decades | Washington Post

The legitimacy of issuing fatwas online has been contested by scholars of Islamic law. “In the digital age, it’s a mess,” said Khaled Abou El Fadl, an Islamic law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles School of Law. “In the classical system, you only followed the fatwa of a person who you know is duly credentialed, so you were not supposed to follow a fatwa of an unknown. But in the modern age, this has gone completely out of the window. People follow the fatwas of people who have no idea, no training or degrees.”

Relatives clash with police over school lockdown | New York Times

Ron Avi Astor, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies school violence, said that such clashes between parents and public officials were a symptom of deteriorating confidence in law enforcement to handle situations like the one in El Mirage. “You can see these parents don’t trust the police because of everything they’ve seen or heard,” he said.

Can capturing rainwater help drought-strangled L.A.? | Los Angeles Times

A couple of years later, in 2020, UCLA experts showed that Los Angeles could generate an entirely local water supply if it implemented the storm-water capture plan and did a few more things such as treating 100% of the city’s wastewater and keeping water use to about 40 gallons per person today (which we achieved during the last drought).

Monkeypox may be here to stay | Politico

“People are always searching for some new answer as to why this is a problem, but the problem is because we’re just not well-resourced to be able to adequately get in front of these viruses and stay in front of them, and we’ll continue to make that mistake,” said Anne Rimoin, a UCLA epidemiology professor who wrote a paper in 2010 laying out the scenario. “This was something that needed attention back in 2010.”

Increase in Black students applying to HBCUs | National Public Radio

The pandemic has also affected Black student enrollment in overall higher education, according to an analysis by the Latino Policy and Politics Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, on the impact of COVID on enrollment among students of color.

Squirrels are ‘splooting’ all over NYC | Guardian

Squirrels’ bellies have less fur than other parts of their bodies, so splooting helps them cool down, says Dan Blumstein, a professor in the department of ecology and evolutionary biology at UCLA. It’s a popular trick among mammals, including the marmots he studies, which “on hot days will lie on rocks as it gets hot, because the boulders are still cooler”, he says. But until recently, he says, he didn’t know the term “splooting”. “I always called it ‘doing the rug’,” he says.

Daily grapes could help you live longer | Healthline

“Grapes are known to contain resveratrol, a phytonutrient [and] antioxidant that is anti-inflammatory, and may be beneficial to health,” said Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior clinical dietitian UCLA Medical Center, assistant professor UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, and author of “Recipe for Survival.”

Controversial birth control advice on TikTok | Wired

One complication is that the scientific understanding of the underlying mechanisms, particularly of libido and mental health, is limited. “So many life factors can alter them and often birth control takes the blame,” says Aparna Sridhar, an obstetrician-gynecologist and associate clinical professor at UCLA.

How to start the school year with purpose | Education Week

(Commentary by UCLA’s Tyrone Howard) The starts of the past two academic years were full of questions, bound with uncertainly, and cloaked in fear and worry. We are learning how to live with COVID-19, and so the beginning of this year has a bit more predictability. Nonetheless, questions and challenges remain.

The Supreme Court and the ‘Gun Dude | National Public Radio

While Heller may not be a household name, the case that bears his name redefined gun ownership … “The Heller case is clearly one of the most important Second Amendment cases in American history, if not the most important,” says Adam Winkler, a professor at the UCLA School of Law.

Russians and Ukrainians in Southern California | Southern California News Group

Jared McBride, an adjunct history professor at UCLA, said the city of West Hollywood is facing a unique challenge because it’s one of the few remaining Russian-speaking communities in the region. Over time, as immigrants and their families disperse to other communities, West Hollywood’s Russian-speaking population has dropped to 3,870, about 30% less than in 2000, according to a city study.

Inflation hits communities of color hardest | MSNBC

More than half of Black and Latino households report recent price increases driven by inflation have caused them serious financial problems, but it’s even higher among Native Americans … “Struggle is nothing new for us in Indian Country. One in three of us are living in poverty across the country … We’re struggling in the best of times, and we know we’ve been hit hard by COVID,” said UCLA’s Desi Small-Rodriguez (approx. 2:25 mark).