“You have these two genres — the zero-tolerance policies and making each school look like a little prison on one side. Ironically, you have — at the same time — the opposite vision of making school’s a more loving and caring and supportive place,” said Ron Avi Astor, a professor of social work and education at the University of California, Los Angeles. He noted that schools are increasingly leaning on both methods simultaneously to address school safety — a route he said might not work.

“We don’t know how many schools have air conditioning, if the air conditioning is functional, and we also don’t know if schools can pay to operate them,” said UCLA’s Kelly Turner.

A study on housing wealth and overpayment found that on a $400,000 home purchase, buyers with equity from the sale of their previous home tended to overpay on average by about $8,000, or 2%. For every dollar of equity gain that a seller receives, he or she overpays by 7.9 cents on the next home purchase, says study co-author Gregor Schubert, an economist at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. Thus, higher-equity sales tend to mean bigger overpayments on the new home.

That larger warming trend is almost entirely attributable to human-caused climate change, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA. “If you have to summarize it in two words, it’s global warming — that is by far the dominant effect,” Swain said. He noted that El Niño hasn’t even fully developed yet, and that the global temperature increases associated with it are typically strongest toward the middle and end of the event.

“We should not look to the Maui wildfires as a poster child of the link to climate change,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said Friday in a YouTube stream. Swain instead pointed to the wildfires ravaging to the north in Canada and the country’s unprecedented start to its wildfire season.

Stephanie Pincetl, founding director and professor at the California Center for Sustainable Communities at UCLA, says changing how we live will be crucial to combating the impacts of climate change. “I think that we need to realize the American pattern of land use contributes 100% towards climate change and also has lots and lots of other ramifications. And we have not been dealing with that,” says Pincetl.

Scientists estimate that Colorado River flows have decreased by about 20% compared to the early 20th century. A recent UCLA study found that in just the last two decades, rising temperatures from climate change sucked more than 10 trillion gallons of water out of the river basin — a volume about the size of Lake Mead.

At least one critic of racial preferences found the guidance on outreach to be fair. “I actually think it’s a good idea to target racial groups that have been historically underserved by an institution and try to find ways to increase the chance of applying,” said Richard Sander, a law professor at the University of California Los Angeles.

“If we’re going to have law enforcement used against attempts to steal presidential elections, state and substate governments have a really important role to play,” said Richard Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“There isn’t enough data to suggest whether [these chemicals] are truly harmful or not,” says Teo Soleymani, an assistant clinical professor at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and director of dermatologic surgery at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center. “But there is enough smoldering science that’s coming out suggesting that chemical sunscreens may not be completely harmless, especially when applied in large amounts over time.”