Why false claims about Kamala Harris’ aircraft hangar rally matter | NPR

It’s a problem for citizens of a democracy to have a blurred understanding of what is real and what is staged, said University of California, Los Angeles law professor Rick Hasen during a panel discussion hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation on Monday. “If voters tend to disbelieve anything they see and think that whatever they see might be faked, then they're going to distrust their own instincts as to what the truth is to be able to make competent decisions,” Hasen said.

Here are the cholesterol numbers to aim for to prevent heart disease | Parade

Dr. Megan Kamath, a cardiologist at UCLA Health, explains that cholesterol is a fat-like substance that is found in the cells of the body. “There are different types of cholesterol particles that we measure to better understand the patient’s heart disease risk,” she says. Dr. Kamath explains that LDL (known as “bad cholesterol”) can lead to a buildup of plaque in the arteries. When plaque clogs the arteries, it increases the risk of heart disease.

California Proposition 32: Statewide minimum wage | LAist

“Regular working people can hardly afford to keep food on the table for their families and I think raising the minimum wage is a baby step in the right direction,” said Brian Justie, a senior researcher at the UCLA Labor Center.

Venting can make friends like you better – if you do it right | Scienmag

Venting about your frustrations with one friend to another isn’t necessarily cathartic, but it can make the friend you’re talking to like and treat you better, UCLA psychologists say. Their experiments show that under certain conditions, it can be an effective form of competition that makes listeners feel closer to the person venting and like the target less. (UCLA’s Jaimie Krems was quoted. Also: ScienceDaily.)

‘Good Bad Things’ hopes to change Hollywood's ableism problem | Yahoo

A 2023 UCLA report found that people with disabilities were seriously underrepresented in television during the 2021-22 season. It doesn’t appear the industry has made much progress since.

Whimsical Mar Vista art could face permanent removal | Los Angeles Times

Paul Von Blum, senior lecturer emeritus at UCLA, says he disagrees. “I tell my students, especially when I’m teaching art history, about her work,” said Von Blum, who has written books on art, culture and politics. “I do a whole course on social and political themes, and I start with some very contemporary things like Lori’s work. It’s a valuable thing. The placement makes sense.” (Von Blum was also featured by KABC-TV.)

The California counties constantly on fire | New York Times

This year, the number of acres burned by wildfires has more than doubled from the previous year. Two years of wet winters in 2022 and 2023 likely contributed to vegetation growth and the buildup of fuel, said Alex Hall, the director of the Center for Climate Science at the University of California, Los Angeles.

WHO declares global emergency over new mpox outbreak | New York Times

Given the rapid spread, the declaration of a global health emergency was justified, said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who served on the 2022 mpox panel. “I think we learned a great deal about the speed with which this virus can spread,” she said. (Rimoin was also featured by CNN International.)