UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

Barriers to vaccination in Latino communities | ABC News

As the delta variant continues to ravage communities across the country, Hispanic populations in many states have been left behind in the race to get the country vaccinated … “It’s pretty much life or death if they are choosing not to vaccinate themselves because of myths,” said Arturo Vargas Bustamante, a professor of Health Policy and Management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Inside LAUSD’s COVID testing effort | Los Angeles Times

But the regular testing, in tandem with LAUSD’s cohort model … may prevent an infectious child from spreading the virus to the rest of the school, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “It will allow them to get an impression of what is the current level of disease that’s going on in school-aged children in the community,” Kim-Farley said. “That may inform what their policies will be in going forward — you can adjust testing according to what you’re seeing.” (Kim-Farley was also quoted in the New York Times.)

TikTok about dating could land creator in jail | Washington Post

[The case] shows how social media disputes can run out of control and into the First Amendment … Eugene Volokh, a legal scholar at UCLA [has] been tracking these kinds of protective orders. “An order that says ‘stop talking about this person’ is unconstitutional, no matter who you are,” he said. Yet he has identified more than 200 such injunctions, which are often hard to find because they are not available on searchable databases.

Extra vaccine doses for the immunocompromised | MarketWatch

“A lot of the immunocompromised patients we’ve had who’ve come in have indeed been organ transplant patients who’ve taken every precaution they could,” said Dr. Nida Qadir, associate director of the medical ICU at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. “They got vaccinated when they could. And so they often are surprised and also really frustrated because they felt like they did their part and, unfortunately, got sick in spite of that.”

Vaccines and the immunocompromized | CNBC

“This is a really important decision that’s come up today. And this is because we have this group of people, somewhere between 7 and 9 million Americans — about 3% of our population — who are immunocompromised. These are people who may have had organ transplants. They may be on some sort of a medication that will … really tamp down their immunity,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed by KTLA-TV.)

People with weak immune systems should get COVID booster | Consumer Reports

“An otherwise healthy individual develops a strong immune response after getting fully vaccinated, meaning that they develop antibodies which protect us from getting infected with SARS-CoV-2,” the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, says Ravina Kullar, MPH, PharmD, a fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America based in Los Angeles. (UCLA’s Dr. Peter Katona was also quoted.)

The latest on the pandemic | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“The FDA made specific recommendations for these individuals, and they recommended it for those who are solid organ transplant recipients, meaning they have a heart, or a liver, or a lung transplant. Or those people who have kind of an equivalent level of being immunocompromised,” said UCLA’s Dr. Annabelle De St. Maurice (approx. 1:30 mark).

When will the Dixie wildfire be contained? | Newsweek

“I’m actually very surprised that until recently, August 20 was the estimated containment date because that seemed extremely optimistic given the conditions on the ground,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California Los Angeles. “It’s very unlikely that this fire will be contained before the winter rains and snows arrive,” Swain added. (Swain was also quoted by the Redding Record Searchlight.)

Southern Californians need affordable energy options | Daily Bulletin

Beyond increasing the cost of housing, a ban on natural gas will lead to additional increases in California’s already skyrocketing cost of living. A report by the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability found that whole-house electrification programs will worsen daily peak electricity loads, thus increasing household utility bills.

COVID safety in the classroom | KTLA-TV

“I think we’ve learned a lot over the last eighteen months of the pandemic. And we know that there are layers of mitigation or safety strategies that schools can employ to keep schools safe. These include screening for symptoms and making sure that anyone who sets foot on the school campus doesn’t have any symptoms,” said UCLA’s Dr. Alice Kuo.

Western wildfires cause health risks across U.S. | CBS News

“One of the main things with smoke that we worry about is these microparticles that people will inhale. These inhaled particles will go and cause inflammation and irritation in the lungs and subsequently lead to symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pains, runny nose, sore throat — symptoms that are associated with these particles and the inflammation that follows,” said UCLA’s Dr. Reza Ronaghi.

Tree-free toilet paper: Better for bum and planet | Well + Good

“There are many factors, and what has to be done on each category is a full-on lifecycle assessment,” says Bonnie Nixon, professor of Sustainable Supply Chain for UCLA. “It is an exciting journey and requires that you look at all factors, including energy, water, shipping, waste, productivity, worker rights, health, safety, and all kinds of metrics for carbon, water, and waste footprint.”

Delta surge in Iceland is bad news for U.S. | Daily Beast

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks … “We have to be careful about what our expectations are with herd immunity,” Jeffrey Klausner, a former professor of medicine and public health at UCLA, told The Daily Beast.

Vaccine distrust abounds over safety questions | City News Service

Trust in governments and health care workers hit lows around the world even before the pandemic, influencing attitudes on vaccines, according to a study released this week. The research, based on data from 2018 … draws on surveys of more than 149,000 people in 144 countries. “Trust is essential for effective health care delivery and health policy implementation,” said Dr. Corrina Moucheraud, a professor of health policy at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and the lead author of the study.

Kids, school and COVID vaccines | Healthline

With COVID-19, there’s another dimension to think about: persistent, long-term symptoms, or “long-haul COVID-19,” as it has come to be known. Besides hospitalization and deaths, these long-term complications are very real problems, said Dr. Annabelle de St. Maurice, assistant professor of pediatrics in the division of infectious diseases at UCLA Health. “This can really impact a child’s mental and physical health, and we do not know for how long and we do not have great treatment strategies for long-term treatments,” she told Healthline.

Prisons need vaccine mandates | Quartz

The data on prison staff is even more concerning. The Covid Behind Bars Data Project at the University of California, Los Angeles Law, which has been tracking the impact and spread of the pandemic in correctional facilities, estimates that only about 47% of prison staff has received at least a shot of the vaccine, an average that betrays great differences among states. (UCLA’s Amanda Klonsky is quoted.)

Renovating Boyle Heights’ Breed Street Shul | Spectrum News 1

Historian Caroline Luce, the Associate Director of UCLA’s Leve Center for Jewish Studies, said that a plan for the shul’s future has been in place for years, and that she’s hopeful the community will once again have a chance to share what they’d like to see for the space’s future. “This is incredible and transformative, and I can’t wait for it to be a hub of Jewish community life,” Luce added.

Is gut health a key to living longer? | Well + Good

A new study published in Nature looked at gut microbiome patterns in three groups of people in Japan: 150 centenarians with an average age of 107 years old, 112 people between 85-89 years old, and 47 people who were 21-55 years of age. “A majority of the centenarians did not report any major chronic diseases, which is remarkable, considering we expect aging to be associated with increases in chronic health conditions,” says Arpana Gupta, PhD, an associate professor in the UCLA Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine.