Information and misinformation about monkeypox | NBC News

“We know that it’s possible for monkeypox to spread via contaminated surfaces,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and a leading monkeypox expert. This includes, in particular, bedding, sheets, towels and unwashed clothing that has come into contact with infected lesions. “Is that going to be a common source of transmission?” Rimoin said. “Probably not, but it’s certainly possible.”

California could face disastrous megaflood | CBS News

Devastating wildfires and droughts are not the only natural catastrophes that California will continue to face. According to new research published on Friday, a disastrous megaflood could bring so much water to some areas of the state that it could completely drown entire stop signs on a neighborhood street … UCLA climate scientist and research co-author Daniel Swain said in a UCLA press release that in the future modeling, “the storm sequence is bigger in almost every respect.” (Also: CNN, KABC-TV and KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”.)

Marriage equality: Republicans ignored constituents | Washington Post

(Analysis by UCLA’s Andrew Flores) So did Republican members of Congress misunderstand what their constituents think should be law on the Respect for Marriage Act? To investigate this, I used the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape survey data, a sample of opinions of about 500,000 interviews with Americans that includes detailed geographic data.

California could transform how fast-food workers are treated | Vox

Another recent survey, commissioned by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and conducted by the UCLA Labor Center, found 43 percent of workers experienced workplace injury or illness, nearly half experienced verbal abuse, and a quarter said they were retaliated against by their managers for reporting workplace issues.

Routine and anxiety in autistic children | Spectrum

But that risk might lessen with age: Insistence on sameness at age 11 was not linked to anxiety, Baribeau and her colleagues found. “This could be for lots of reasons but leads us to ask lots of questions,” says Catherine Lord, distinguished professor of psychiatry and education at the University of California, Los Angeles, who did not take part in the new study.

Nurses of color still face racism | USA Today

Just last week, UCLA School of Nursing psychiatric nurse and assistant professor Kristen Choi encountered a patient who refused to let her or any nurse of color care for her. The patient used racially derogatory terms and wouldn’t even let a nurse of color walk into her room, she said. “A lot of nurses feel profoundly unsupported by their employers, by nursing organizations, and really feel left out to dry in a lot of ways,” Choi said. (UCLA’s Kia Skrine Jeffers is also quoted.)

Do Gov. Newsom’s appointees reflect California? | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“The report that UCLA LPPI put out is really a first of its kind analysis that offers a comprehensive overview of not only the racial, but also the gender and geographic characteristics of close to 400 appointed positions in the state board, the state commission, and the departments made by the governor and state officials. And I think the top line here is that Latinos in California are the largest racial and ethnic group … comprising about 39 percent of the population. But according to our report’s main findings, Latinos only make up 18.4 percent of appointees to these critical state positions that set regulatory standards and determine the allocation of billions of dollars of public funding,” said UCLA’s Paul Barragan-Monge (approx. 1:35 mark).