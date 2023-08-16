UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

It wasn’t even really a wildfire. By the time the flames passed through Lahaina, Hawaii — burning a beloved 150-year-old banyan tree and throwing embers so far that when residents jumped into the ocean for relief, they saw the hulls of boats floating among them on fire, too — it had long since left the wild land behind. Instead it had become another instance of what [UCLA’s] Daniel Swain memorably called the return of the “urban firestorm.”

Evelyn Blumenberg is an urban planning professor and director of the Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies at UCLA who has studied the relationship between poverty and car access. She and other scholars have found that cars have enormous benefits — better access to jobs and keeping them — for low-income people. “Just imagine even looking for a job, right?” Blumenberg said. “Going to multiple destinations, trying to figure it out, going to interviews, all of that ... It’s very difficult to do without an automobile.” (UCLA’s Michael Manville was also quoted.)

“The scope of this problem is really great,” said Dr. Mohsen Saidinejad, a professor of emergency medicine and pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “But our ability to solve it is not there.” Saidinejad is the lead author of a joint policy statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Emergency Nurses Association released Wednesday. The groups are calling for local communities to increase access to mental health services before emergency care is needed.

UCLA chemist Neil Garg is one of a group of scientists who are rapidly learning more about emerging cannabinoids. Their goals include ensuring the safety of products being sold to consumers and helping government agencies develop evidence-based laws for the fast-growing industry … “These studies are crucial if we are to have laws and policies that are fair and allow for consumer safety, while allowing scientists and society alike to explore the potential therapeutical effects of new cannabinoids,” he said.

Lee Ohanian, professor of economics at University of California, Los Angeles, noted that nearly 20 percent of Los Angeles’ income comes from those in entertainment or related fields. If one of every five dollars earned in Los Angeles comes from showbiz, when they spend less, everyone feels it.