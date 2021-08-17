UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

Gov. Newsom enters final month of recall | Associated Press

“His particular challenge is to persuade Democrats that they really need to take this seriously and that they need to go out and vote,” said Jim Newton, who teaches communication and public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, and is a former political reporter for the Los Angeles Times. “One way to do it is to remind them that this is not just an empty exercise, that there are real consequences to it.”

Can Gov. Newsom keep his job? | New York Times

But Sonja Diaz, the director of the Latino Policy and Politics Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles, said Democrats seemed to be playing catch-up as the Delta variant preoccupied voters. “People have been procrastinating,” she said, comparing the governor’s team to overconfident students failing to study for a final. “Delta has made it clear you’re not prepared for the exam.”

Delta surge is slowing in California | Los Angeles Times

“Due to the more rigorous application of public health measures, such as strongly recommending or mandating mask use, and the increasing numbers of persons becoming vaccinated, we may very well be cresting in terms of the numbers of cases in California, as compared to other parts of the country that are still on a major upswing in this fourth surge,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. (Kim-Farley was also interviewed by KNBC-TV — approx. 1:00 mark).

How U.S. highways destroyed communities of color | Washington Post

“Blight was a code word used to identify Black, working-class communities” said Eric Avila, a UCLA historian and author of “The Folklore of the Freeway: Race and Revolt in the Modernist City.” Urged on by officials like Robert Moses, New York’s “master builder,” cities were sold on the idea of highway construction as a way to save themselves. The Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 promised 41,000 miles of asphalt. And when it became time to finalize route plans, Avila said, “race strongly influenced routing decisions.”

Coming to L.A.: Opera on the climate crisis | Los Angeles Times

The L.A. iteration of the production is a passion project among the three leaders of the presenting organizations: the Hammer’s Ann Philbin, CAP UCLA’s Kristy Edmunds and MOCA’s Klaus Biesenbach. Each saw different iterations of the production in Lithuania or Italy, but all were moved, they said. “It was an incredibly emotional experience,” Philbin said in an interview with Biesenbach and Edmunds. “Everybody, as they walked out, people were crying. It was profound, really profound.”

Colorado River water rationed amid drought | Bloomberg

“The possibility of back-to-back La Nina years is always there, and we’ve had them before,” said Park Williams, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Having that after a 21-year period where it’s been mostly dry is starting to put us up against the ropes.”

When you’re vaccinated and your college roomie isn’t | USA Today

“It’s virtually impossible to wear a mask all the time if you’re living with somebody in a tiny dorm room,” said Dr. Annabelle de St. Maurice, co-chief infection prevention officer at UCLA Health. “It’s not recommended that anyone sleep in masks, because you could potentially have problems breathing. There are going to be instances where masking is just impossible.” Instead, she said, colleges should get all students vaccinated as soon as possible.

Assessing your risk for blood clots | KTTV-TV’s “Good Day LA”

“Blood clots, when people use the term typically, are talking about clots in veins. And typically they’re in your legs, occur in the veins, and have the risk of moving or shooting to the lungs, causing what we call a pulmonary embolism,” said UCLA’s Dr. Peter Lawrence.

Are vaccination figures for AAPI people accurate? | CapRadio

“We wish that we could celebrate that as an accomplishment and a shining achievement of our work, but unfortunately I don’t think that’s the case,” said ‘Alisi Tulua, a project director at the Data Policy Lab at UCLA. Tulua said the Data Policy Lab estimates a vaccination rate closer to 45% for Pacific Islanders in California, a rate that would track closer with the vaccination rates of white people, African Americans and Latinos.

COVID data on AAPI community | Bloomberg Equality + Businessweek

In California, where Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (NHPI) data is collected, NHPIs had the highest death rates of any racial and ethnic group, according to the NHPI COVID-19 Data Policy Lab at UCLA. Yet government health officials weren’t overly concerned with NHPI COVID cases, says Calvin Chang, co-founder of UCLA’s Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Data Policy Lab. Their response was “you guys should be happy, your numbers are really low,” says Chang. (UCLA’s Ninez Ponce was also quoted.)