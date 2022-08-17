UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Latino executives in Hollywood | Los Angeles Times

Few Latinos have made it to the top of major TV networks and studios. Latino executives often have been steered into Spanish-language television. “That’s great, but that shouldn’t be the only place where you have Latino executives,” said Ana-Christina Ramón, director of research and civic engagement for UCLA’s social sciences division and co-author of UCLA’s influential Hollywood Diversity Report.

The Case for ‘Medicare for All’ | USA Today

The ACA “did close a lot of gaps,” says Gerald Kominski, University of California, Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health professor emeritus of health policy and management. “But we still have upward of roughly 25 million Americans without health insurance, and no other industrial, high-income nation can say that such a large portion of the population remains outside’’ the system.

Told he’d die by age 10, he’s thriving at 34 | NBC’s “Today”

As Ryan’s symptoms worsened, his family searched tirelessly for researchers and finally found a physician-scientist studying MPS 1 and enzyme replacement therapy at a laboratory at University of California, Los Angeles: Dr. Emil Kakkis. But Kakkis and his team had been struggling with their research due to a lack of funding. “When something is that rare, it’s hard to get enough research dollars to do the work,” Kakkis told TODAY. “We were running out of money, so I was at the point of giving up.”

What neurologists recommend for a migraine | USA Today

“People haven’t really taken it seriously as a scientific and public health problem,” Dr. Andrew Charles, neurologist and director at the UCLA Goldberg Migraine Program, told USA TODAY. “The other very poorly understood thing amongst the general public is that migraine is so much more than simply pain.”

Inventing a camera the only captures what you wantt | Gizmodo

Privacy is an obvious concern now that everything from smartphones to smartwatches to even smart glasses has built-in cameras. Banning covert cameras is never going to happen, and digitally altering images for privacy reasons is a real pain. So, researchers at UCLA are instead working on a radical new kind of camera that can selectively capture or ignore specific objects in frame before they’re even recorded.

Helping the public recognize monkeypox | NBC’s “Today”

Monkeypox lesions are often described as deep-seated, well-circumscribed and umbilicated, meaning there’s a dimple in the middle of the lesion, Dr. Paul Adamson, assistant clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles, told TODAY. The lesions then become filled with pus or fluid and eventually crust or scab over and fall off, which can take up to four weeks. “It’s basically infectious for as long as you have the rash present, until you develop a new layer of skin,” Adamson said.

What’s new in the FBI probe of Trump | Al Jazeera

Other legal scholars have noted that Trump’s alleged role in inciting the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, while not related to the FBI investigation in question, could be grounds for any election victory to be challenged, with Rick Hasen, a UCLA law professor, noting the 14th amendment of the US constitution bars from presidency anyone who has “previously taken an oath … as an officer of the United States … to support the Constitution of the United States” who then is “engaged in insurrection … against the same”.

Why I gave $25M to a small liberal arts college | Inside Higher Ed

Today’s world is made better with the kind of education students get at a small liberal arts college. Research by the late Alexander W. Astin, the Allan M. Cartter Professor of Higher Education Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the author of 23 books on higher education, reinforces this fact. “Residential liberal arts colleges in general, and highly selective liberal arts colleges in particular, produce a pattern of consistently positive student outcomes not found in any other type of American higher-education institution,” Astin wrote.

Residency requirements to run for state Assembly | Press-Enterprise

Richard Hasen, an election law expert at UCLA, said it’s not clear to him that someone running for California’s legislature must live in the district before the election. “I’m just not sure how that question is treated,” Hasen said via email.

Heat waves perilous for delivery-truck drivers | Marketplace

Which makes the prospect of more frequent extreme heat all the more concerning, said Jisung Park, a labor economist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who found that workplace injuries increase by 15% on the hottest days. “One way to think about heat and climate change generally is as a potential threat multiplier,” Park said. Jobs that include already challenging tasks — like lifting heavy objects or driving all day — will only become more taxing.

What sways dermatopathological diagnoses? | HealthDay News

When interpreting melanocytic skin biopsy specimens, knowledge of a prior diagnosis sways dermatopathologists to make more and less severe diagnoses and can also sway them from a correct to an incorrect diagnosis, according to a study published online Aug. 10 in JAMA Dermatology. Joann G. Elmore, M.D., from the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues measured the extent to which dermatopathologists’ diagnoses are influenced by prior diagnostic information from another dermatopathologist.