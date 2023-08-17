UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“Blue Beetle” is the first major live-action release to bow since the actors strike began July 14 that did not have a press tour banked ahead of time ... Says Ana-Christina Ramón, who sits on the Latino Film Institute board and was the lead author of the UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report: “No one film should have to shoulder all the responsibility for Latinx representation in Hollywood. But its success can be the undeniable example that investment in Latinx creatives pays off.”

California may also have a not-so-secret weapon when the heat is on: its people. “The folks in California who are the rate payers are doing a damn good job, and should get a lot of credit for managing electricity,” said Stephanie Pincetl, director of UCLA’s Center for Sustainable Urban Systems.

Efrén Pérez, a political science professor at UCLA, said he’s puzzled that the state is not doing more aggressive canvassing and outreach, especially in Spanish. “I think the most important question is why can’t we make this relatively easier?” Pérez said. “What are the barriers that make this the best that we can do? I think if I’m an agency that has money to hand out and I really want to … provide a public service, I think I would be trying to make something like this a little bit more streamlined.”

Hilary is expected to weaken significantly before it reaches Southern California and parts of the Southwest, but could potentially bring significant impacts to these areas in the form of heavy rain and flooding. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles, said on Wednesday “multiple years’ worth of precipitation” could potentially fall in some of California’s driest areas.

“Perhaps the current acceleration will lead to a tsunami depreciation, but this has not happened in the past,” said Oleg Itskhoki, a professor of economics at UCLA. “So it is not very likely, although not impossible, unless it triggers panic and a mass switch of savings from rubles to dollars by the broader public.”

“Robert’s story is in many ways, not surprising to anyone who’s grown up in the United States over the past few decades. The story of a Black man addicted to heroin who gets repeated punishment for his heroin habit,” said UCLA’s Helena Hansen.

“It’s not within the run-of-the-mill judicial ethics or judicial misconduct realm,” UCLA legal ethics professor Scott Cummings said Monday. “This is sui generis personal tragedy and serious, serious crime.”

“These suits are very difficult to win because of the near-comprehensive immunity granted by federal law to gunmakers and gun dealers,” said Adam Winkler, a law professor specializing in gun policy at the University of California at Los Angeles.

“Chronic absence is usually a symptom of a lot of things,” said Joseph Bishop, who leads the UCLA Center for the Transformation of Schools. “It’s not usually because students don’t want to come to school. It’s that they’re struggling.”

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Marisa Saunders and Natalie Fensterstock) Just when life in post-Covid schools looks the bleakest in California, with growing teacher shortages and political wars disrupting classrooms, innovation and change for students, parents and teachers are emerging.

America’s emergency rooms are being flooded by children suffering from psychiatric emergencies like anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts or attempts, a new joint report from three leading medical associations warns… Unfortunately, the kids coming to the ER are less likely to receive the ongoing mental health care they truly need, said lead author Dr. Mohsen Saidinejad, director of pediatric emergency medicine at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Men and women over age 50 require 8 mg of iron a day. “Most American adults get enough iron through diet,” says Vijaya Surampudi, MD, an assistant professor of medicine at UCLA’s Center for Human Nutrition in California.

Foreign workers are more than twice as likely to experience wage theft, according to a 2010 UCLA study.