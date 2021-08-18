UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

Doctor running out of compassion for unvaccinated | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Anita Sircar) My patient sat at the edge of his bed gasping for air while he tried to tell me his story, pausing to catch his breath after each word. The plastic tubes delivering oxygen through his nose hardly seemed adequate to stop his chest from heaving. He looked exhausted … He and his wife had decided not to get vaccinated.

Officials declare water supply alert amid drought | Los Angeles Times

“This is absolutely not a surprise,” said Glen MacDonald, a UCLA distinguished professor of California and the American West. “In some ways, it’s a credit to the Bureau of Reclamation that they managed the reservoir system on the Colorado so well to avoid this up to now. But honestly, it’s unavoidable.”

Data hint at rise in breakthrough delta infections | New York Times

If breakthrough infections are becoming common, “it’s also going to demonstrate how well these vaccines are working, and that they’re preventing hospitalization and death, which is really what we asked our vaccines to do,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The difference between isolation, loneliness | New York Times Magazine

But you can have plenty of connections, even close connections, and still feel lonely. To assess that subjective state, clinicians may use the three-item U.C.L.A. Loneliness Scale, which asks: How often do you feel you lack companionship? How often do you feel left out? How often do you feel isolated?

Lavender thread runs through Catherine Opie’s landscapes | New York Times

Poring over a new monograph of Catherine Opie’s diverse body of photographs, which was published during Gay Pride Month, I found myself wondering as a gay man if anything ties her renowned images of lesbians in the Bay Area to her pictures of freeways in Los Angeles, ice fishing houses in Minnesota, high school football games in Texas, and Elizabeth Taylor’s closets in Bel Air. Is there such a thing as a gay or queer sensibility? And if so, is it the lavender thread running through an entire body of “straight” work by Opie, a lesbian who is the recently named chair of the department of art at the University of California, Los Angeles?

Hospitals seeing spike COVID cases | KTTV-TV’s “Good Day LA”

“If you look at the numbers of the people who are coming to us who are ill, almost every single one of them is unvaccinated … But that still means if you’re vaccinated, one in a hundred might have what’s called a breakthrough infection. But most of those people don’t even know that they’re infected, and they certainly don’t come to see us in the ER, and they don’t go to the ICU and they don’t die,” said UCLA’s Dr. Mark Morocco.

Are rising home prices stifling California dream? | KCBS-TV

“I think the thing that we have to understand about the surge in home prices today is that it’s really the result of several factors. One is lower interest rates. The second is the pandemic, which has induced in particular millennials, who were planning over the next couple of years to move to the suburbs because they’re planning on starting families, to do so earlier,” said UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg (approx. 1:10 mark).

Disparities in health care come full circle with COVID | Health Careers

The effects of disparities are no longer so narrowly focused. “Previously, health disparities had the greatest impact only on those individuals who were at greatest risk,” says Vickie Mays, PhD, MSPH, at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Now we’ve seen that not taking care of those impacts and influences everyone. Take the issue of people getting vaccinations. They [found that there were] a lot of people ahead of them. The more people with greater vulnerabilities, the longer it’s taken for others to get a vaccine.”

Larger, more intense fires threaten native animal species | The Conversation

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Daniel Blumstein) Some animals have evolved excellent tricks to detect when a bushfire is nearby. But some areas where infernos were once rare are growing increasingly bushfire-prone, thanks to climate change. The wildlife in these spots may not have the evolutionary know-how to detect a fire before it’s too late … will being “fire naive” wreak havoc on our native species?