What, where was the hottest temperature recorded? | USA Today

UCLA climate researcher Chad Thackeray told USA Today in an email that it is generally thought that exposure to wet bulb temperatures of 95F or greater for at least 6 hours is the threshold for human survival. Wet bulb temperature refers to the metric used to express the combined impacts of extreme temperature and humidity.

States with toughest abortion laws are weakest on maternal supports | NPR

Some researchers have explored a direct connection between states’ reproductive rights and rates of low birth weight: One 2020 UCLA study found that women living in states with the least restrictive reproductive rights policies had a 7% lower risk of having a child with a low birth weight, and that Black women in those states had an 8% lower risk.

Pancreatic cancer and the legacy of Patrick Swayze | NBC’s “Today”

“He was very impactful,” Dr. Joe Hines, director of the UCLA Agi Hirshberg Center for Pancreatic Disease in Los Angeles and a scientific advisory board member of the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, told TODAY. “It’s a disease that — because it’s been rare, and most people don’t do very well from that traditionally — there wasn’t a lot of attention and there weren’t a lot of researchers focused on it. Now, over the past decade, with advocacy like Mr. Swayze did and others, there’s excellent science going on and that clearly is translating into improved treatment.”

Unionizing Medieval Times theme restaurant | KCRW-FM’s “Greater LA”

Smaller businesses or franchises might be surprised to find workplace grievances that lead to union organizing because they tend to rely on closer relationships than large corporations, says Saba Waheed, research director at UCLA’s Labor Center. “Especially in retail and restaurants, there is a culture of just ‘Talk to me. I’m your manager. We’re a family. We can work this out. Let’s do it individually,’” says Waheed.

Hospitals get threats over care for transgender children | CNN

Fifteen states have enacted or are considering laws to restrict access to gender-affirming care by, in some cases, even penalizing providers and families who try to get such care, according to UCLA’s Williams Institute, which conducts independent research on sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy. These states are home to nearly a third of the nation’s transgender youth.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s content dump | Hollywood Reporter

With the decisions to shelve “Batgirl” and pass on a second season of “Gordita Chronicles,” Warner Bros. Discovery may be glossing over the significance of the Latinx community — a group that is drastically underrepresented in Hollywood. Even though Latinos make up about 19 percent of the country, they account for only 6 percent of roles, according to a 2021 UCLA diversity report.

UCLA to bring mental health program to community colleges | Inside Higher Ed

The University of California, Los Angeles, has launched a new center dedicated to studying and treating depression among students at California community colleges … The research builds on an ongoing partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the university’s Depression Grand Challenge, a large-scale effort spearheaded by UCLA scholars to combat the toll of depression. The projects are being funded by a five-year, $12 million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health. (UCLA’s Michelle Craske and Daniel Eisenberg are quoted.)

What’s causing the recent U.S. heat waves? | Reuters

“Climate change is making extreme and unprecedented heat events both more intense and more common, pretty much universally throughout the world,” said Daniel Swain, climate scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles.

What to know about migraine auras | Prevention

Not all migraine auras happen with a painful headache, though. “Migraine aura without headache often occurs later in life and is sometimes mistaken for a sign of a stroke,” says Andrew Charles, M.D., director of the UCLA Goldberg Migraine Program.

The first gay film | The Advocate

Greatly predating “Brokeback Mountain,” “Making Love,” and all the rest, the 1919 German film “Different From the Others” tells the story of two men who fall in love, one a prominent musician and the other his protégé, and are threatened by a blackmailer. The film argues for the acceptance of homosexuality. The Outfest UCLA Legacy Project restored the film to the extent possible a few years ago. The Legacy Project is a partnership between Outfest, Los Angeles’s LGBTQ+ film festival, and the University of California, Los Angeles, Film and Television Archive. (UCLA’s Jan-Christopher Horak is quoted.)

UCLA tool maps danger of extreme heat | Spectrum News 1

A new online tool by the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health shows which communities are at greatest risk of harm during extreme heat days. Hospitals are strained on extreme heat days and emergency rooms county wide are seeing an excess of 1,500 patients on heat-related causes alone. (UCLA’s Diane Garcia-Gonzales is interviewed.)

Robot can make 9 smoothies at same time | KTLA-TV

When students return to UCLA this fall, they’ll have a new option for fresh, custom smoothies. A Jamba robot! Jamba by Blendid is a self-contained, fully automated kiosk. It requires just an 8 x 8-foot space to operate. It holds up to 20 ingredients and typically requires just a few hours of restocking a day. (UCLA’s Pouria Abbassi is quoted.)