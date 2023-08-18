UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“It’s an example of how there is now so much going on that it is difficult even to digest it all. There’s just too much. It’s everything everywhere all at once when it comes to extreme climate events this year,” said UCLA’s Daniel Swain. (Swain was also quoted by NPR’s ‘All Things Considered.’)

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles, said he is “increasingly concerned” regarding the potential for widespread and potentially severe flash flooding across interior portions of southern California and Nevada on Sunday and Monday. (Swain was also quoted about the storm by the Associated Press.)

“Previous work has shown that there is a link between climate change and an intensification of hurricanes,” said Janine Baijnath-Rodino, director of meteorology at the Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Department at UCLA.

“Homeownership for many people is now out of reach,” said Michael Manville, a professor of urban planning for the University of California Los Angeles. “The typical person does not have a $400,000 down payment and the ability to make $4,000-a-month payments.”

Workers putting together funds to help each other out dates back to guilds in medieval Europe, said Caroline Luce, a project director with the Institute for Research on Labor and Employment at the University of California at Los Angeles. ”You really can’t have a strike without some plan for mutual aid, some kind of strike fund, some kind of support to provide people,” Luce said. “When you’re asking people to withdraw their labor, that’s going to have a significant financial toll.”

All three trials, with a combined 166 participants, reported no significant difference in visual fatigue between those wearing blue-light filtering lenses compared with those wearing lenses that don’t filter blue light. The review showed “expected findings,” said Kevin M. Miller, a professor of clinical ophthalmology at the University of California at Los Angeles who was not involved in the study.

[UCLA’s Brett] Hollenbeck said it’s common for sellers to pay for fake reviews, which are even easier to generate with AI chatbots, and Amazon’s new summary generator might not know the difference. “This is immediately going to be a target for sellers to manipulate.”

Race matters when it comes to staying cool in L.A. | Los Angeles Times

The pattern repeats in Los Angeles. An analysis by UCLA found that during heat waves between 2009 to 2018, residents of working-class San Fernando Valley city of Pacoima — which is majority Latino and Black — made more than 19,000 excess emergency room visits. That’s seven times the number made by mostly white residents of beach-side Santa Monica.

The Lake Elsinore data Kirby and others had published over the years attracted scientists eager to understand the mystery of California’s former climate. One of them was Lisa N. Martinez, a UCLA student who became interested in the specks of charcoal that showed up in the lake bed’s mud samples. She wrote her 2020 master’s thesis on evidence of fire activity entombed in the mud. (Martinez was quoted.)

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Emily Lindsey and Lisa Martinez) Over the past decade, deadly wildfires have become increasingly common because of both human-caused climate change and disruptive land management practices. Southern California, where the three of us live and work, has been hit especially hard. Southern California also experienced a wave of wildfires 13,000 years ago. These fires permanently transformed the region’s vegetation and contributed to Earth’s largest extinction in more than 60 million years.

“I think one laudable thing we can say about the Inflation Reduction Act in that regard is that it did pay for the spending that it did, if you look at all the official scorekeeping analysis that was provided at the time of the legislation,” said UCLA’s Kimberly Clausing (approx. 2:10 mark).

“It’s pretty developmentally normal that teens hide things from their parents,” said UCLA’s Dr. Yalda Uhls … “You’re teaching them to be autonomous. You’re teaching them to be independent. So if you are all over them and helicopter parenting on their media, they are not going to learn the skills they need to know to survive in the real world.” (approx. 2:40 mark).

In response to these overdoses, there’s been a push to help people find out what exactly is in their illicit drugs. A team of researchers at UCLA has taken to the streets of Los Angeles to do just that. They’re using sophisticated technology to determine the contents of the drugs beyond test strips used to detect fentanyl. (UCLA’s Chelsea Shover and Caitlin Molina were interviewed.)

A research team co-led by UCLA investigators has shown that an immunotherapy drug combination can be an effective second-line therapy for patients with an aggressive and deadly type of melanoma that is resistant to the widely used immunotherapy drugs known as PD-1 inhibitors … “The results are practice-changing,” said Dr. Antoni Ribas, the study’s senior author, a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and director of the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Tumor Immunology Program.

Dr. Gregg C. Fonarow, American Heart Association expert volunteer and interim chief of UCLA’s Division of Cardiology, director of the Ahmanson-UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center, and co-director of UCLA’s Preventative Cardiology Program said close to 1 in 2 of the individuals in this study reported moderate or extreme pain. “Those individuals reporting pain whether moderate or extreme at 1 year were at higher risk for subsequent mortality,” he said.

300,000. That’s how many kids aged 13 to 17 identify as transgender, according to estimates from UCLA’s Williams Institute, of which nearly 27% are estimated to live in states that have banned gender-affirming care.