“I think the [former] first lady is one of the best surrogates a campaign can have with them, especially in this very important time where our nation is chaos. Not only with the coronavirus pandemic, but also with worsening inequality,” said UCLA’s Sonja Diaz (approx. 1:25 mark).

The district hopes to be able to test all students and staff as part of a partnership that includes UCLA, Stanford and Johns Hopkins University, Microsoft, Anthem Blue Cross and HealthNet, among others — with a price tag of roughly $300 per student over a year, close to $150 million.… Experts at UCLA will study Los Angeles Unified’s reopening plans and also share findings from this effort worldwide, Dr. Steven M. Dubinett, director of the school’s Clinical & Translational Science Institute, said in a statement. (Also: New York Times.)

“This is probably the most widespread and violent summer thunderstorm event in memory for Bay Area, & it’s also one of the hottest nights in years,” tweeted Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. (Swain was also quoted in the New York Times.)

'Historic' Israel deal won't likely bring peace | The Conversation opinion

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Dov Waxman) But the United Arab Emirates and Israel have never been at war, so the new agreement between them is not really a peace treaty, as some White House officials and press accounts suggested. It is an agreement to begin officially upgrading relations that have been quietly improving for some time, a process that will probably unfold slowly and tentatively.

“Short of renting out an entire theater, which is obviously not an option for most of us, there is no scenario in which going to a movie theater is a good idea,” says Dr. Anne W. Rimoin, professor of epidemiology and director of the Center For Global And Immigrant Health at the University of California, Los Angeles.