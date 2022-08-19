UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Scientists fear monkeypox could spread to wild animals | Los Angeles Times

The prospect of monkeypox becoming endemic in rodents — an order of mammals notorious for their hardiness, mobility and effectiveness at spreading pathogens — is “the thing that keeps me up at night,” said Anne Rimoin, a UCLA epidemiologist who has studied it for the last two decades. “It’s certainly a possible scenario,” Rimoin said, “and the more opportunity the virus has to spread, the more it moves into the probable from the possible.”

Young travelers say they’ll live now, make money later | Wall Street Journal

The idea behind these vacations is that an experience will have a longer lasting social benefit. Cassie Holmes, a professor at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, said several studies back up the thinking that experiences lead to greater initial happiness and provide greater lasting happiness than material possessions. As people get older, they start to realize that engaging in experiences will bring them greater happiness, she says.

California Latinos underrepresented at higher levels of government | Axios

In report last week, the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute said it found Latinos woefully underrepresented on the most populous state’s boards and commissions appointed by the executive branch … “Boards and commissions are a pathway to political power,” Paul Barragan-Monge, an author of the UCLA report, tells Axios Latino. He said to build that pipeline, communities must apply a “level of intentionality” to filling positions of authority.

Simple technique destroys ‘forever chemicals’ in water | New York Times

A team of scientists has found a cheap, effective way to destroy so-called forever chemicals, a group of compounds that pose a global threat to human health … Dr. Trang and Dr. Dichtel teamed up with other chemists at U.C.L.A. and in China to figure out what was happening. The sodium hydroxide hastens the destruction of the PFAS molecules by eagerly bonding with the fragments as they fall apart. The fluorine atoms lose their link to the carbon atoms, becoming harmless. (Also: Guardian, The Hill, Vice, Scienmag and ScienceDaily; UCLA’s Kendall Houk was quoted.)

Women’s rights in Saudi Arabia | New York Times

“He wants to be the great reformer in the eyes of the West, to give the appearance of benevolence and liberty,” said Khaled Abou El Fadl, a distinguished professor of law at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a vigorous critic of the ultraconservative Wahhabism dominant in Saudi Arabia. “And we all look the other way so our conscience is not too bothered.”

How a warming planet could disrupt our sleep | ScienceDaily

But a warming planet doesn’t just mean more people may find it harder to get quality sleep. There is also evidence suggesting that sleep disturbance could make it harder for the body to fend off infection, according to a new research paper from Dr. Michael Irwin, a professor of psychiatry and biobehavorial sciences at UCLA. (Irwin was quoted. Also: Scienmag.)

How monkeypox is transmitted | The Science Times

Dr. Paul Adamson, an infectious disease specialist at UCLA School of Medicine, said he is not sure we can say that the current outbreak is primarily due to sexual transmission rather than skin-to-skin contact that occurs during sex. However, new evidence suggests that monkeypox is more easily transmitted sexually.

What is the ‘carried interest tax loophole?’ | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

The carried interest loophole is how some very rich people in the private equity–venture capital–hedge fund world pay lower taxes today. For the back story, we head to the 1950s. By 1951, the top marginal income tax rate was 91% … cutting it would have looked like a break for the rich. “That was like, kind of embarrassing. So, Eisenhower didn’t want to. Nobody wanted to lower the top rate but they all recognized the top rate was outrageous. So, the way to deal with that without lowering the top rate was to provide a lot of exemptions to overlook a lot of things,” said UCLA’s Steven Bank (approx. 1:10 mark).

Threat of arrests, deportations in immigrant communities is bad for health | Fresno Bee

A recent study by researchers at UC Merced and the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research further shows that, in fact, the incarceration-to-deportation pipeline has touched the lives of many people in our region. We found that immigrants across California are surveilled, profiled and deported at the hands of both local law enforcement officers and federal immigration authorities. However, higher proportions of immigrants in the San Joaquin Valley reported direct experiences with federal immigration enforcement authorities and local law enforcement officers when compared to the Bay Area and the Los Angeles–Southern California.