UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

COVID is on the rise. Here's what you should know | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

“It’s looking like this is probably not a seasonal virus, so it will likely be year round,” said Dr. Otto Yang, associate chief of infectious diseases at UCLA and professor of medicine, in an interview with Morning Edition.

What will L.A. do with the unhoused during the 2028 Olympics? | L.A. Times

Gary Blasi, a professor emeritus at UCLA’s School of Law, said he expected motel owners will no longer want to contract with public agencies for rooms now being used for Inside Safe and related programs because they’ll be able to make so much more from visitors. In 1984, The Times reported that motel dwellers as far as Orange County were forced onto the streets because of Olympic guests.

What does the electorate look like in key swing states? | L.A. Times’ De Los

“Latino voters are set to play a pivotal role in the 2024 elections,” said Dr. Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas, research director at UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute, which has put out a series of data briefs with demographic information on the Latino electorate in various states.

Dispute erupts over town name that recalls Indigenous massacre | L.A. Times

It’s a sentiment echoed in the 2016 book “An American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe.” Author and UCLA historian Benjamin Madley wrote that those who committed atrocities such as the Bloody Island Massacre were part of a “killing machine” made up of state and federal authorities, volunteers and hired mercenaries.

Epidemiologist breaks down how, where mpox is spreading | PBS NewsHour

“What we're seeing is, we're seeing two different populations at great risk. We're seeing people in remote rural areas in DRC who are traditionally hunting wild animals for food source. And then we're seeing from — a spillover from an animal to a human, some human-to-human transmission within households,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also featured in two NBC News stories (1|2.))

99% of U.S. has had extreme weather at danger season midpoint | L.A. Times

Alex Hall, a professor at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, said the framing of May through October as “danger season” makes sense because so many risks — from hurricanes to wildfires to heat — are concentrated in the summer.

Dinosaur-killing asteroid was likely a giant mudball, study says | CNN

Dr. Ed Young, a professor of cosmochemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved with the study, agreed with the findings. He said the discovery “adds richness to our understanding of what happened” when the dinosaurs went extinct. Young noted that the researchers’ assessment that the asteroid was a carbonaceous chondrite “is a robust conclusion.”

Looking back and ahead on a decade of Cologuard | Forbes

“Colorectal cancer is the No. 2 cancer killer, but it doesn’t need to be this way. We have very effective tools to find the precursors to this cancer and also to detect these cancers at earlier, more curable stages,” says Dr. Folasade May, director of quality in digestive diseases at UCLA Health and co-founder of the Association of Black Gastroenterologists and Hepatologists. (May was also quoted by Reader’s Digest.)

Record heat tests Kraft Heinz’s efforts to climate-proof ketchup | Bloomberg

California, where all of the tomatoes for Heinz ketchup sold in the U.S. are grown, just experienced its hottest July ever. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, described the heat on his blog as “remarkable not only for its sheer intensity … but also for its duration.”

UCLA study: Venting may help social status | KTLA-TV

Venting to a friend about a mutual acquaintance may be more than just an emotional release. According to psychologists at UCLA, it may be beneficial in the subtle art of social maneuvering. (Also: KABC-TV.)