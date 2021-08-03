UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

TLC cancels Duggars reality show | Washington Post

“There’s always a level of notoriety with any reality TV families, and the Duggars have certainly lived up to that reputation,” said Tom Nunan, a former network executive who was president of UPN and is a professor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

Separate restaurants for vaccinated and not? | Los Angeles Times

I asked UCLA epidemiologist Timothy Brewer about this, and here’s what he had to say: “If you go out and vaccinate 160 million people, which we’ve done, there are some number of them who would die around the time they get their vaccine. But that doesn’t mean the vaccine has anything to do with the death.”

Summer schools help kids most in danger of falling behind | CBS News | Hechinger Report

Having some fun at school after a particularly brutal year is going to be key to long-term academic success for English learners, said Patricia Gándara, a professor of education and co-director of the Civil Rights Project at the University of California, Los Angeles. “These kids have fallen behind more than other children,” Gándara said. “They need to be doing things with other children, talking with other children, and not being given worksheets to just remediate.”

Should you delay your trip due to Delta? | ABC’s “Good Morning America”

Dr. Anne Rimoin, an epidemiology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said whether or not it’s safe to travel also very much depends on your vaccination status. “If you’re vaccinated, you yourself do not have to be worried about getting really sick, getting hospitalized and dying is a very unlikely scenario,” she said. “If you are unvaccinated, you do have to really consider this.”

COVID culture war: Personal freedom vs. common good | USA Today

Pamela Hieronymi, a UCLA professor who specializes in moral philosophy, said COVID-19 has revealed the “trickiness of freedoms.” She described various schools of ethical thought, noting that if someone asked four philosophy professors whether vaccines and masks should be mandated, there likely would be four different answers.

Traffic makes strange comeback in Bay Area | San Francisco Chronicle

Brian Taylor, director of UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies, said weekends had historically seen more car travel than weekdays. But the reason Saturdays and Sundays typically see less traffic congestion is mainly that commutes had been more spread out compared with Mondays through Fridays, he said. “We’re back to vehicle travel levels that were similar to before,” Taylor said. “If everyone wants to go to the same place at the same time, even if not that many people are traveling, you have a lot of delay.”

Meaningful connections with strangers | Los Angeles Times

Looking for that stranger after a chance but meaningful encounter is not odd or unusual, said Vickie Mays, professor of health policy and management at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. In fact, she says, it’s healthy to want to act after realizing how meaningful the experience was. And she doesn’t use the term “missed connections” because, well, they aren’t.

Are rising home prices the Fed’s problem? | New York Times

At the height of the subprime bubble, the price-to-rent multiple for the housing market, as calculated by the U.C.L.A. economist Edward Leamer, was 41. It’s currently at 29, and at least some of what’s pushing up prices is temporary supply issues.

Is Hollywood meritocratic or nepotistic? | Deadline

A recent UCLA report showed that though there are vast improvements in diversity in front of the camera, the same story does not exist on the other side of the lens. UCLA Dean of Social Sciences Darnell Hunt said, “There has not been the same level of progress behind the camera. Most notably in the executive suite, there has been very little change since we began compiling data five years ago. That’s very telling, particularly in light of our current racial reckoning.” (Also: Economist.)

Common Application will not ask about disciplinary records | CNBC

There is a significant body of research that suggests Black students are disproportionately disciplined at school. For every 100 students enrolled, Black students lost 103 days of class due to out-of-school suspensions while white students lost just 21 days, on average, a 2020 report from the Center for Civil Rights Remedies at the UCLA Civil Rights Project and the Learning Policy Institute found.

L.A. County tenants owe $3 billion in back rent | KNX-AM

A UCLA-USC survey revealed nearly half of Los Angeles County tenants owe back rent. That amounts to upwards of $3 billion in back rent … “Programs where the government pays a landlord are sometimes justified as ways to prevent fraud or misuse,” Michael Manville said. Manville is a co-author of the study and an associate professor at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. “And we should certainly be concerned about fraud. But we need to weigh those concerns against the possibility that an overly cautious program will deny needed assistance to some people who are in real financial trouble.” (Also: CNBC and KCRW-FM.)

How much hotter is Southland’s ‘new normal’ weather? | Southern California News Group

Michael Jerrett, co-director of UCLA’s Center for Healthy Climate Solutions, hopes that as people start noticing the changes in weather norms and experience more extreme events, they are moved to not just believe in climate change but do something about it. “All of these things I think are getting through to people. People are starting to realize climate change isn’t some hoax,” he said. “It’s not a hoax, it’s real and it’s happening.

Korean dry cleaners struggle in the pandemic | Los Angeles Times

Starting in the 1970s, Korean immigrants welcomed one another into the dry-cleaning business with loans, moral support and training, according to a 2015 paper by Ward F. Thomas of Cal State Northridge and Paul Ong of UCLA. Often, children spent time at the store, but they were expected to concentrate on their studies more than helping their parents, the paper said.

Can aiming for gold be a mental health hazard? | Wall Street Journal

Athletes had to come to Tokyo without their families, potentially increasing the risk of focusing on negative thoughts and insecurities, which can erode their confidence at a critical time, said Michelle Craske, director for the Anxiety and Depression Research Center at the University of California, Los Angeles. ”If you’re alone and you don’t have that counteractive influence of a supportive family or friends, that can actually activate more of that self-worry, concern…[that] feeling you’re not doing your best, and fear of failure,” she said.

Delta variant’s strength grows clearer, scarier | Southern California News Group

For Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, recent statistical trends were affirmation that the county’s masking mandate was the right move. But the reports from the CDC on Friday also put a punctuation mark on why stopping the virus is so urgent. “From an evolutionary point of view, it is to the virus’s benefit to be more transmissible and ultimately less deadly, because it doesn’t help the virus if it kills you, because then it can’t transmit to others,” he said.

How to get the most out of your meditation app | Wired

Diana Winston, director of mindfulness education at UCLA’s Mindful Awareness Research Center (MARC), notes that there is a lot of research on mindfulness, which is why a lot of the apps are mindfulness-based. This includes Headspace and Calm — which are some of the most well known — and even UCLA Mindful, guided by Winston and the MARC team.

Monkeypox case underscores need for better surveillance | Scientist

“It’s a rare viral zoonotic disease that primarily occurs in rainforested countries of Central and West Africa. Monkeypox is in the same family of viruses as smallpox (Poxviridae) but causes a milder infection. Monkeypox infections usually present with flu-like symptoms, fever, and a rash and are often confused with other rash-like illnesses including chickenpox and measles,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (Rimoin is interviewed.)

The things unvaccinated patients are telling doctors | HuffPost

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Thanh Neville) I am angry that the tragic scenes of prior surges are being played out yet again, but now with ICUs primarily filled with patients who have chosen not to be vaccinated. I am angry that it takes me over an hour to explain to an anti-vaxxer full of misinformation that intubation isn’t what “kills patients” and that their wish for chest compressions without intubation in the event of a respiratory arrest makes no sense.

Light-bending technique may boost imaging technologies | United Press International

Electrical engineers at UCLA have used a new light-bending technique to convert the wavelengths of light, a breakthrough that could boost the performance of many optical technologies … “There have been many efforts to suppress the effect of surface states in semiconductor devices without realizing they have unique electrochemical properties that could enable unprecedented device functionalities,” Mona Jarrahi, professor of electrical and computer engineering at UCLA, said in a press release. (UCLA’s Deniz Turan is also quoted.)

Newsom draws support from health care allies | Kaiser Health News

But if you’re in health care or public health, the prospect of Newsom being booted from office is worrisome, especially if you want the state to continue combating the pandemic, said Mark Peterson, a professor of public policy and political science at UCLA. “I don’t think anyone who would be replacing the governor in the recall would be anywhere near as aggressive and might actually put in reverse the public health actions that have been taken,” Peterson said.

Where eviction risk is high, COVID vaccination rates are low | Bloomberg

“The emergence of these more transmissible variants means we really need to double down on public health measures,” says co-author Kathryn Leifheit, an epidemiologist and postdoctoral fellow at the University of California-Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health. “Our research demonstrates that eviction prevention is a public health measure.”