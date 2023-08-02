UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

That 81% of the planet’s population experienced such abnormal temperatures is “unfortunately not a major surprise,” said David Neelin, a distinguished professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences at UCLA who was not involved in the Climate Central study. “There’s a lot of population in the tropical latitudes,” Neelin said. “And when you’re ranking the amplification factor of how much you’ve increased your probability due to climate change by population, you find out a lot of the world has experienced extremes they were very unlikely to have experienced without climate change.”

University of California, Los Angeles law professor Richard L. Hasen – one of the country’s leading experts on election law – said Trump still has a path to serving as president should he win reelection in 2024. “The Constitution has very few requirements to serve as President, such as being at least 35 years of age. It does not bar anyone indicted, or convicted, or even serving jail time, from running as president and winning the presidency,” he said in an email to CNN.

Richard Hasen, a professor of law at UCLA, for example, has become a proponent of limitations on First Amendment rights. In his 2022 book, “Cheap Speech: How Disinformation Poisons Our Politics — and How to Cure It,” Hasen argued that Trump’s statements before and during the 2020 election demonstrate the need to significantly alter the protections provided by the First Amendment: “The Supreme Court’s outmoded free speech doctrine could stymie efforts to save American democracy.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Laura Hartenberger) Generative AI tools like ChatGPT offer the seductive possibility that we can optimize this laborious process. But while it can clearly optimize the time and effort of writing, ChatGPT cannot necessarily optimize writing quality.

Dr. Peter Katona, an infectious disease expert at UCLA’s Geffen School of Medicine, tells KNX “In Depth” that armadillos are only part of the picture. He said armadillos became a concern for infection due to experiments carried out at a leprosy center in Carville, South Louisiana. However, he said, another significant cause of illness is international travel.

Psychotherapy is also an integral part of the treatment of bipolar disorder. A UCLA review of 39 clinical trials found that pairing medication with therapy is more effective at preventing bipolar relapses than medication alone.

In particular, the demonstrations have made headlines in recent months for occurring in New York City, which has the largest population of LGBTQ people in the nation, according to the Williams Institute, a think tank at UCLA Law.

One recent study led by UCLA found that residents who live in affluent areas with more tree coverage like Beverly Hills had median life expectancies as high as 90 years compared to South L.A. communities, where the median life expectancy is 77 years.