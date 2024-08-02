UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA is no longer on its way to the Big Ten. It’s arrived. What started as an exploratory conversation between Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond and Chancellor Gene Block in the fall of 2021 is no longer just a hypothetical solution to solidifying the school’s athletic future. (Jarmond was interviewed.)

“The main tool that we have is MRI in visualizing prostate cancer. It’s a really powerful tool … But one of the problems is that it’s almost like you’re visualizing a crab. There’s the body of the cancer, then there are these legs that are extending out. The legs tend to be invisible. So, for doctors who are planning treatments, those encapsulating the entire extent of the prostate cancer can be very difficult, because it’s not appreciated on MRI,” said UCLA’s Dr. Wayne Brisbane.

“This starts with the Grants Pass case back in June … The conservative majority on the Court held that cities could cite people, cite homeless people, for sleeping outside, for camping. Based on that, Governor Newsom has issued this executive order that urges state agencies to move forward urgently to remove encampments,” said UCLA’s Jim Newton (approx. 4:25 mark. Also: UCLA’s José Loya was featured in another Spectrum News 1 story about homelessness – approx. 2:45 mark).

“We are also recognizing the impact is not just confined to patients who are in immediate vicinity to the fire. But people living miles away can also get exposed to the smoke and can also develop increased respiratory symptoms,” said UCLA’s Dr. Maryum Merchant.

Sarah Roberts, the director of UCLA’s Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, spent time as a researcher at Twitter in 2022 before Musk bought the platform and changed its name to X. She said under previous leadership, the platform would likely have considered limiting the circulation of the false rumor.