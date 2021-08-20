UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

Showdown in Sacramento over housing density bill | Los Angeles Times

Michael Manville, a professor of urban planning at UCLA, said SB 9 continues to be a key opportunity to build housing in California despite what he called predictable political concessions in Sacramento given the opposition. “These two amendments are basically a step away from the bill’s original vision … A bill like SB 9 was always going to produce the most housing when there weren’t restrictions on who might occupy the housing that gets built on one of these parcels,” he said.

Census 2020: Pinpointing likely areas of undercounting | City News Service

A UCLA study was released today indicating large segments of the population were undercounted in the 2020 census in part because of the Trump administration’s push to include a citizenship question on the questionnaire. The UCLA Center for Neighborhood Knowledge conducted the study, which found undercounts most likely occurred in areas where the majority of residents are Hispanic or Asian, have lower incomes, rent their homes or were born outside the U.S. (UCLA’s Paul Ong was quoted. Also: KABC-TV.)

Imagine an L.A. with free public transportation | Los Angeles Times

Will eliminating fares really boost ridership? … Before the pandemic, in 2019, Metro counted 1.2 million daily weekday passenger boardings on average. But ridership had been declining; it fell 17.8% from 2014 to 2018, according to UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies.

COVID and struggles of Silicon Valley workers | NBC News

While some blue-collar workers in Silicon Valley may be better off, they still have the same anxieties as many blue-collar workers across the country. The director of the UCLA Labor Center, Kent Wong, a co-author of a book about the late Mike Garcia, a janitorial labor organizer who led organizing and strikes at Oracle and Apple, said that because Rivera and Morales are members of a labor union, they are likely to be doing better than their nonunionized counterparts.

Will taking over hotels solve the housing crisis? | New York Times

Today’s entry is an interview with Ananya Roy, a professor of urban planning, social welfare and geography at U.C.L.A., where she also directs the Institute on Inequality and Democracy. In recent years, she and the institute have turned their focus to housing and homelessness. (Roy is interviewed.)

Delta: Masks, mandates and anxiety | Los Angeles Times

Policies like mandatory masking and requiring vaccines or regular testing in workplaces “are going to be very important if we are ever going to get over this pandemic,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Loophole means some get charged for COVID tests | Los Angeles Times

It also demonstrates … the foolishness of a $4-trillion health care system that allows insurers to pick and choose which providers they’ll reimburse and which ones they won’t. “This is a loophole in COVID testing that should be fixed immediately,” Gerald Kominski, a research professor of health policy and management at UCLA, told me.

Fortune 500 company leaving L.A. for Dallas | Los Angeles Times

Despite the losses of such companies, California’s strong technology and white-collar business sector, plus a boost in home building, will bolster its economic rebound from the pandemic, according to a UCLA Anderson quarterly forecast released in June.

10 signs of addiction | U.S. News & World Report

“People with addictions can look very different from one another, depending on their personality characteristics, the way in which their addiction affects their functioning and whether their addiction is complicated by other conditions, such as mental health problems,” [UCLA’s Suzette] Glasner says.

What we know about J&J booster shots | Well + Good

According to Timothy Brewer, MD, professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA, the short answer is that we don’t yet know but should expect more information in the coming weeks. “The issue with the Johnson & Johnson booster is they just don’t have data yet [on the J&J vaccine’s long-term effectiveness],” he says. “But I suspect that booster recommendations will apply to Johnson & Johnson recipients as well once that data arrives.” (Brewer was also interviewed by KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk” — approx. 1:30 mark).

Some unvaccinated Americans are changing their tune | USA Today

Now, the highly contagious delta variant has led to a staggering number of infections, most of them from unvaccinated populations. “Particularly when we started getting to a variant that is as contagious as chicken pox people are starting to change their mind,” UCLA Professor of Psychology and Health Services Vickie Mays said.

COVID booster plan leaves some experts divided | Fox News

“In my opinion, a recommendation for all individuals to have a booster dose starting eight months after an individual’s second mRNA dose is too soon,” Dr. Ravina Kullar, infectious diseases specialist, epidemiologist and adjunct faculty at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told Fox News.

Re-schooling America | Telemundo’s “Radar 2021”

“A lot of people don’t know that even though there was not formal segregation of Mexican children — and when I say Mexican here, I mean Mexican American — there was informal segregation. My ancestors in Texas had to go to the Mexican school. It was under the auspices of ‘Oh, they don’t speak English.’ But even when that was not the case, the Mexican kids were made to go to the other school,” said UCLA’s Laura Gomez (approx. 1:00 mark).