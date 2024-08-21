UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“I think it was largely accurate, the legacy portion of tonight’s session of the convention. This is Joe Biden’s night, and this is his passing the torch,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky (approx. 1:10 mark).

Researchers from the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute have published a study on the influence of anti-immigrant rhetoric in shaping voter opinions, revealing that such speeches sway voters primarily through rhetoric rather than direct experience. (UCLA’s Raúl Hinojosa-Ojeda was quoted.)

“We all have parents, uncles and grandparents who continue to work and it shouldn’t be that way,” said Abel Valenzuela, a UCLA researcher and former director of the Institute for Labor and Employment Research. (Translated from Spanish.)

The first half of August has been warmer than average but not record-breaking, according to Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We’re still seeing pretty regular ignitions and we’re still seeing significant fire activity, but the pace has slowed and the degree of that activity, the intensity, rates of initial spread, are not as high as they were,” he said in an online briefing Friday.

Alex Hall, a UCLA climate scientist, said the weather alert data is one more indicator of worsening climate change impacts, and that the damages from major weather disasters, which have been dramatically increasing, are set to rise further in the years to come.

Almost every other state offers people more time to respond to an eviction than California does. “In many states, you don’t have to file any paperwork at all,” says UCLA law professor Gary Blasi. “You can just show up and present your case in a hearing. In that case, you can get your day in court, with no possibility you can lose before then. And those are some of the most conservative states there are that have those laws.”

A study led by investigators at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center found that Manuka honey could potentially be an alternative, natural option for breast cancer prevention and treatment — particularly for estrogen receptor (ER)-positive breast cancer, the most common subtype of breast cancer that accounts for about 70–80% of all breast cancer cases. (Also: KTLA-TV.)

And it’s okay to skip dairy altogether if you eat a variety of healthy foods with these nutrients, such as salmon, sardines, tofu and dark, leafy greens, says Zhaoping Li, chief of clinical nutrition at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California at Los Angeles.

Dr. Aparna Sridhar, an OB-GYN at UCLA Health in Los Angeles, said counseling should come naturally to well-trained doctors. “I think having CDC’s recommendation makes it more of a validation of good practice,” Sridhar said. “But any doctor, if a procedure is known to be painful, it’s only a matter of logic and common sense and our caring ability that makes us think, ‘should we be offering something for pain?’”