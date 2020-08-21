UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“It’s an absolutely historical night, on the eve of the centennial celebration of the 19th Amendment, which really was a movement for women to vote, but left behind so many voices, including those of indigenous women, Black women, and of course Latina women,” said UCLA’s Sonja Diaz.

Longer unemployment spells also hurt your chances of finding a new job, according to Till von Wachter, an economics professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. Even if you find a new job, it often comes with lower wages relative to prior work, he said. “We’re worried the longer the unemployment spell lasts, the longer the financial hardship among households,” said von Wachter, who’s also director of the California Policy Lab.

“It’s a continued recognition of California’s role as a lead player in this space, and the importance of California as a vehicle market and as a leader nationally in emissions reductions standards,” said Julia Stein, project director for the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at University of Los Angeles School of Law.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Annabelle de St. Maurice) To protect public health at the polls, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in June issued a detailed set of guidelines for in-person voting, which are being widely circulated by the independent Election Assistance Commission and by congressional leaders. The recommendations are certainly welcome. But we believe that one of them is likely excessive and, in fact, would significantly undermine in-person voting — potentially making it more difficult for eligible citizens to cast their votes.

“There’s nothing uglier and more difficult than the redistricting process every 10 years. In the case of Jan Perry and Bernard Parks’ op-ed, where they talk about the enabling that the redistricting did for Mr. Huizar and his alleged crimes, I think there’s a lot of truth to that,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky (approx. 9:05 mark).

Dr. Aparna Sridhar, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California Los Angeles’ school of medicine, said in an email that at this time, all pregnant women, regardless of trimester, should take precautions to prevent infections. She said pregnant teachers who have additional risk factors should consult their obstetricians for accommodation guidelines, and those should be communicated to school management.

“I like the multilingual space that living in L.A. forces you to get used to. Unless you’re some sort of polyglot who speaks a bunch of languages, living in L.A. you actually don’t understand a lot of things that you see or hear, whether it’s signage or conversations,” said UCLA’s Ju Hui Judy Han.

But a new approach to tracking the shrimp’s population numbers may give conservationists a boost in protecting the species, according to a UCLA study.… Paul Barber, a co-author of the study and a UCLA professor of ecology and evolutionary biology, said the research shows the practical value of eDNA, a relatively new technology that emerged a little over a decade ago. “It saves time, it saves money and it’s better for these ecosystems and the preservation of fairy shrimp.”

But Dr. Gary Orfield speculates higher education is bound to come up as the convention continues. He’s the co-director of the Civil Rights Project and a professor of education, law, political science and urban planning at the University of California Los Angeles. Orfield expects some discussion about tackling student loan debt and college affordability more broadly, as well as expanding support for state governments as the “funders of higher education, which are in desperate straits right now.”

“In the absence of data, some women infected with SARS-CoV-2 have chosen to just not breastfeed at all,” said Grace Aldrovandi, MD, co-principal investigator of the study, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and a professor of pediatrics in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UC Los Angeles. “We hope our results and future studies will give women the reassurance needed for them to breastfeed. Human milk provides invaluable benefits to mom and baby.” (Also: City News Service and ANI.)

[UCLA’s Anne] Rimoin told Newsweek, “When it comes to preventing community transmission, gyms are particularly challenging due to shared space and equipment. Before going to the gym, people should investigate the policies that have been [initiated] — including limited numbers of people, social distancing protocols, universal masking, cleaning protocols and how they are screening their clientele before coming to the gym.”