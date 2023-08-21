UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Assessing Hurricane Hilary | Los Angeles Times

“This has the potential to bring the single and most intense precipitation ever observed to some parts of the deserts in southeastern California, so don’t take this lightly,” said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. (Swain was quoted in additional stories in the Los Angeles Times [ 1 | 2 | 3 ], New York Times [ 1 | 2 ], USA Today, National Public Radio, Washington Post, CNN, Scientific American, KABC-TV and KCRW-FM.)

California now free of extreme drought conditions | New York Times

Alex Hall, a professor of the atmospheric and oceanic science at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that dry and wet weather events have been made worse, or “juiced,” by climate change. “The net effect is we do have much deeper extremes,” Dr. Hall said. “It’s boomier and bustier. People have used the word ‘whiplash’ before.”

Grown-up theater kids run the world | New York Times

And lately it’s seemed as if theater kids — the clichéd underdogs in high school — actually run the world … “Teaching to me is just a theater performance,” said Jessica C. Harris, an associate professor of higher education and organizational change at the University of California, Los Angeles. “I kind of get this high of ‘I’m about to go onstage’ before I go into the classroom. And it doesn’t mean that I’m inauthentic in the classroom. It just means that I really come alive.”

Elon Musk says X will get rid of blocking | Los Angeles Times

The block tool on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, will be removed, according to owner Elon Musk … Courtney Radsch, a fellow at UCLA’s Institute for Technology, Law and Policy and director of the Center for Journalism and Liberty, said the decision does not bode well for harassment on the platform and will hurt the user experience and harm women and people of color specifically.

A Hawaii-like blaze could happen nearly anywhere | Los Angeles Times

“We are seeing an increased frequency of these disasters … and unless something changes dramatically — and there’s no evidence that it is going to in the near future — we’re going to see more of these,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA.

Cities, states revisiting idea of rent control | USA Today

“The difference between housing and food is you can eat less, but with housing, at some point you’ll be homeless,” said Gary Blasi, a public interest lawyer and housing rights expert in Los Angeles. “The market says you can have all the housing you can afford. And if you can’t afford any, then you’re on the street.”

Using stem cells to restore vision after eye injuries | NBC News

Jurkunas and her team were able to grow the [stem] cells in an animal serum–free liquid, an important step toward getting FDA approval. “It took tremendous effort to get to the manufacturing process like what they have done,” said Dr. Sophie Deng, a professor in the Cornea Division at the UCLA Stein Eye Institute. “I have to congratulate them on their achievement.”

How L.A. went from union foe to strike capital | Washington Post

A turning point came in the 1980s and ’90s, with the ascendance of a new generation of labor leaders, who prioritized organizing the increasingly Latino workforce of a city that was growing more diverse each year. [María Elena] Durazo and her late husband, Miguel Contreras, led the push, taking on a White male power structure that was uninterested in aligning with immigrant workers, said Kent Wong, director of the Labor Center at the University of California at Los Angeles.

How to handle a scary medical diagnosis | Vox

While their heart may be in the right place, people learning of a loved one’s diagnosis, often due to a feeling of helplessness, offer words that are anything but helpful. “Sometimes I’ll hear patients say, ‘My loved one, my partner, or my family member was so well-intended in telling me what they think I should be doing or why I got cancer, but it wasn’t helpful to me,’” says Valentina Ogaryan, a clinical psychologist at the Simms/Mann Center for Integrative Oncology at the University of California Los Angeles.

California faces shortage of Latinas in medicine | KQED-FM

When Dr. Yohualli Anaya first noticed a lack of representation of Latina physicians in the U.S., she hoped to discover a different outcome when she embarked on a similar study — this time looking at California demographics. Latinos make up nearly 40% of the state’s population. Anaya, the lead author of a new report published this month by UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute, found “disappointing” results when further examining nationwide trends.

Violence in Libyan capital | CBS News

“Libya’s fighting this week is a reminder of how unstable the situation in Libya remains, ever since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. This fighting is particularly alarming because it happens to be … between two militias that are technically on the same side of the East–West split that dominates Libyan politics since 2014,” said UCLA’s Alden Young.

Latino actors, writers join picket lines in solidarity | LAist

Latino actors and writers crowded on the sidewalks outside the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank Friday as part of a joint picket … A UCLA study found Latino actors got only 7% of film leads in 2021.

The best spooky reads for summer | NPR’s ‘Weekend Edition Sunday’

Well, so “The Wishing Pool and Other Stories” is by Tananarive Due. She is a novelist and a screenwriter who also happens to teach an acclaimed course in Black horror at UCLA. But you don’t need to enroll to get schooled. “The Wishing Pool” is a master class in horror fiction and sci-fi written by one of the very best in the genre.

Sending sick kids to school post-COVID | LAist

“I completely agree with LAUSD’s message,” said Dr. Anuradha Seshadri, internal medicine and pediatrician at UCLA Health Century City. “It has been shown to improve their psyche and emotional well-being by seeing their friends at school, interacting, coming back and being a part of extracurricular activities, getting that exercise that they need, and just social stimulation is very, very important for one’s health.”

Formerly depressed patients still focus on negative | Scienmag

“Our findings suggest that people who have a history of depression spend more time processing negative information, such as sad faces, than positive information, such as happy faces, and that this difference is greater compared to healthy people with no history,” said lead author Alainna Wen, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar at the Anxiety and Depression Research Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.

How the housing crunch is hitting college students | Axios

The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), which borders Beverly Hills, has reached its goal of guaranteeing four-year housing for undergraduates who come in as freshmen. The university received grant funding from the state to add about 540 more beds at a rate of $600 per month, according to Pete Angelis, assistant vice chancellor of UCLA Housing & Hospitality.