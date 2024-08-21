UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The Geffen is also providing space and support for the UCLA Prison Education Program’s hip-hop theater course to stage a production that reimagines “The Wiz,” adapted by incarcerated women … “He has the lived experience that informs how he approaches his work,” said Bryonn Bain, a founding director of UCLA’s Center for Justice. “This diversification of the Geffen audience is not just about rhetoric, but is about real change.”

“What we’re seeing is just tip of the iceberg, so it would not be surprising to see more cases outside of DRC and globally ... An infection anywhere is potentially an infection everywhere,” Anne Rimoin, Ph.D., professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, Fielding School of Public Health, tells Today.com. “Whether or not we’ll see widespread cases is really to be determined,” Rimoin adds.