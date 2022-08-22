UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Republican governors on inflation, economy | Associated Press

Gabriel Lenz, a political science professor at the University of California Los Angeles, said the “best measure of what voters are personally experiencing” is a metric known as real disposable personal income. That figure looks at how much money people have after adjusting for taxes and inflation. Its changes over the past two years mirror those of Democratic political fortunes.

Supreme Court blocks Georgia law said to harm Black voters | New York Times

The members of the [appeals court] majority … invoked a version of a contested Supreme Court ruling from 2006, Purcell v. Gonzalez, that came to be understood to disfavor changes to voting procedures close to elections. In a 2016 law review article, Richard L. Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, coined a phrase for this interpretation of the decision: the Purcell principle.

Late-stage cervical cancer cases on the rise | National Public Radio

Researchers at the University of California Los Angeles Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology set out to investigate stage 4 cervical cancer trends in the country by analyzing data from 2001 to 2018. In a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Gynecologic Cancer, they found a 1.3% increase per year in advanced stages of the disease, with the greatest increase taking place among white women in the South aged 40 to 44, among whom cases went up 4.5% annually. (UCLA’s Dr. Alex Francoeur was quoted. Also: HealthDay News and NBC’s “Today.”)

‘2020 steal’ candidates are winning races | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

“Well, I think it’s kind of a double whammy that the country faces. And the first part, we’re losing people who are skilled at running elections. Elections are really difficult to run. It requires great competence. It requires experience. And number two, we’re replacing those people in some cases — or we have the risk of replacing people — [with people] who either believe or say they believe that the last election was stolen,” said UCLA’s Rick Hasen. (Hasen was interviewed.)

Explaining the global explosion of Korean entertainment | Variety

Two high-profile U.S. professors were on hand on the sidelines of this weekend’s K-culture confab to offer high-minded analytical of the current Korean wave and suggest ways in which it may be made sustainable. Kim Suk-young, a professor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, explained that K-Pop is closely in tune with Gen-Z, generally defined as people born between 1995 and 2010. YouTube, TikTok and online fandom all work as perfect vectors with this group of digital natives.

Droughts hurt world’s largest economies | Wall Street Journal

Severe droughts across the Northern Hemisphere — stretching from the farms of California to waterways in Europe and China — are further snarling supply chains and driving up the prices of food and energy, adding pressure to a global trade system already under stress … In the American West, a drought that began two decades ago now appears to be the worst in 1,200 years, according to a study led by the University of California, Los Angeles.

California faces existential threat of a megaflood | CalMatters

Building on previous studies about the likelihood that California could experience a series of storms similar to the 1861–62 event, researchers Xingying Huang and Daniel Swain say such an event “would likely produce widespread, catastrophic flooding and subsequently lead to the displacement of millions of people, the long-term closure of critical transportation corridors and ultimately to nearly $1 trillion in overall economic losses.” Huang is a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research and Swain is a UCLA climate scientist. (Also: Santa Monica Mirror.)

Is it COVID or long COVID? Your organs may know | WebMD

There’s a difference between long COVID and an acute infection with lasting effects, doctors say. “COVID itself can actually cause prolonged illness, and we don’t really call that long COVID,” says Nisha Viswanathan, MD, a doctor at UCLA Health in Los Angeles. But if symptoms extend beyond 12 weeks, that puts patients in the realm of long COVID, she says.

Police now concerned about ‘rainbow fentanyl’ | Vice News

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in May found that teen overdose rates doubled from 492 to 954 deaths, from 2019 to 2020, and went up another 20 percent in the first half of 2021. At the time, study author Joseph Friedman, an addictions researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, said fentanyl was behind the rise in deaths. He called for more pragmatic teen education around drugs and access to naloxone and fentanyl testing strips as possible solutions.

Wind instruments don’t spew COVID more than speech | WebMD

To ensure the safest environment for everyone, [Ivan] Shulman, an assistant clinical professor of surgery at the University of California, Los Angeles, picked pieces like Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” a drum and brass composition that allowed players to be spaced far apart. All members except for the wind and brass section wore masks for every rehearsal and concert, and everyone had to be vaccinated. “Some orchestras tested all the wind players only, before each rehearsal,” Shulman says. “We didn’t have the wherewithal to actually do that, but with the availability of more testing, we were thinking about doing that when we start again in September.”