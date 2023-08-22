UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, said conditions of the storm just didn’t produce those some of the more extreme rainfall rates that were forecast as an outside possibility, which he said helped minimize flooding damage. (Swain was also quoted by the Associated Press, New York Times and NPR, and was interviewed by LAist 89.3-FM’s ‘AirTalk.’)

“Up to this point, the most remarkable positive development that’s come out of this battle against the judicial overhaul – or judicial coup, as its critics call it – has been the political awakening of the Israeli center, which includes a large swath of Israeli society,” said UCLA’s Dov Waxman.

“The right has reduced CRT to an incendiary dog whistle,” the Black scholar Robin D.G. Kelley of UCLA has observed, by caricaturing a four-decades-long scholarly effort to analyze “why antidiscrimination law not only fails to remedy structural racism but further entrenches racial inequality” into “a racist plot to teach white children to hate themselves, their country, and their ‘race.’”

Scott Cummings, a law professor at UCLA and an expert on legal ethics who has watched the Eastman case unfold, said the bar hearing carried monumental stakes both for the California Bar and for the legal profession. “Unprecedented is an overused word, but it really is an unprecedented situation,” Cummings said. “I think you have to go back to Watergate to find an analog, and in many ways this is more extreme.”

But David Cohen, a UCLA professor and former social worker, says that there isn’t much data on the success of forced mental health treatment. “It suggests that it drives people away from the mental health care system. It retraumatizes people who have often been traumatized. It’s a hit-and-run. It leaves the scene as soon as real problems appear, in fact,” [said Cohen.]

A key White House border strategy is going on trial. The U.S. has admitted tens of thousands of migrants under a legal authority known as parole. But critics say that’s stretching the law too far … And the administration is getting help in the case from some of the people who’ve sponsored their friends and relatives from abroad. Monica Langarica is a lawyer with the UCLA Center for Immigration Law and Policy. She represents those sponsors. “Not only is this entirely consistent with the law, but it’s also no different from what other administrations have done for years,” [said Langarica.]