Researchers have discovered toxic levels of lead in the tap water of Watts in South Los Angeles, leaving residents to face serious health risks due to a problem potentially, researchers say, caused by the neglect of city infrastructure. (UCLA’s Danielle Hoague was interviewed.)

Harris’s housing plan looks “a lot like what I would write down as a wish list for addressing housing affordability in this country,” Michael Lens, a professor of urban planning and public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Fortune. “It leads with the obvious long-term culprit: zoning and land-use barriers.”

The Paralympic Games open in Paris next week, showcasing the talent of elite athletes in 22 adaptive sports. Some, like Boccia and Goalball, are unique to the Paralympics while others, like sitting volleyball and wheelchair fencing, parallel Olympic events – with a twist. (UCLA’s Michael Garafola was interviewed. Approx. 35:55 mark.)

“After a big wave, people have temporary immunity … Antibodies work very early and keep the virus down to such low levels that you don’t get really an established infection. It probably lasts a couple of months,” said UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang.

A new study from researchers with UCLA Health and collaborating organizations has found that asporin, a protein encoded by the ASPN gene, plays a protective role in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Their findings, published on August 21 in the peer-reviewed journal Circulation, offer new insights into this incurable, often-fatal disease and suggest potential new ways to treat it. (UCLA’s Dr. Jason Hong and Lejla Medzikovic were quoted. Also: Medical Xpress.)

“His speech was incredible … Here’s a coach and a social studies teacher who had a tremendous impact on his students, comes from a small town in Nebraska … What more could you ask for from a guy who represents what this campaign is trying to represent itself as,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky.

There are restrictions in most states, including California, on considering someone’s criminal background or ongoing cases against them as a factor in their employment or license if the issue has no relation to their professional practice, according to Lindsay Wiley, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

Mental health effects after climate events are widespread. In a recent study, Hwong polled 24,000 people in the [UCLA Center for Health Policy and Research’s] California Health Interview Survey, which added questions in 2021 about exposure to extreme weather events and mental health responses. More than half, 53%, said their mental health was affected by climate events.

Perhaps the most concerning red flag came in a preprint posted this month from a team of researchers from UCLA and the University of Southern California. In states that legalized and enabled online sports gambling, the researchers found, the likelihood of bankruptcy rose by 28 percent — not just among gamblers, whether casual or compulsive, but statewide.