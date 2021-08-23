UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

Wildfires and new ideas about forest management | Los Angeles Times

Yet vegetation removal is only one among a handful of strategies that fall under the umbrella of forest management — not all of which were created equal, said Morgan Tingley, an associate professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at UCLA. Tingley outlined three basic categories of work: prescribed burns, forest thinning and clear-cutting.

GM expands vehicle recall due to fire risk | Detroit Free Press

An EV fire hazard is not unique to GM, said Christopher Tang, a business professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Tesla has a similar issue; therefore, it would be a positive if the EV industry can work together to find a safer solution for EV owners.” Tang said because fire risk is not a unique problem to GM, any negative market reaction to GM’s recall should be mild.

A gym of their own in Little Tokyo | Los Angeles Times

Japanese immigrants, shut out from many other neighborhoods because of racial discrimination, settled in what became Little Tokyo in the late 19th century, said Karen Umemoto, chair of the Asian American Studies Center at UCLA. Then came World War II, when the U.S. government rounded up Japanese Americans and sent them to concentration camps.

Will pandemic make L.A. more pedestrian-friendly? | New York Times

“There’s a lot of attitude to use spaces differently than we had in the past,” Madeline Brozen, an urban planning expert at U.C.L.A., told me. “I think there’s interest in trying to reclaim some of the spaces that had been set aside for cars only.”

Obituary: UCLA history professor Gary Nash | New York Times

Dr. Nash had already retired from his position as a highly regarded scholar of early American history at the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1994 when his university-backed organization, the National Center for History in the Schools, released a draft of its “National Standards for United States History,” a guide for elementary and high school teachers.

Report: L.A. street food vendors face obstacles | KABC-TV

Los Angeles food vendors face a number of challenges these days, including high start-up costs. A new in-depth report looks into the complexities of food street vending and offers some solutions. Roughly 10,000 food street vendors are eligible for permits in the City of L.A., according to a report by UCLA Law and Public Counsel. The report states that since the city began issuing the permits in 2020, it has issued 165. (UCLA’s Joe Philipson is quoted. Also: Spectrum News 1.)

What is short sleeper syndrome? | Insider

However, Jerry Siegel, PhD, professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at UCLA Center for Sleep Research, says “a distinction must be made between people who spontaneously sleep less than the average person and people who are deprived of sleep for one reason or another.”

UCLA receives $3M for human rights initiatives | LA Weekly

The University of California, Los Angeles has announced a $3 million grant from Evan Zimmermann and the Zimmermann Family Charitable Trust in support of initiatives focused on the causes and consequences of the Holocaust and the study of human rights, minority protection and reparations for historical wrongs and injustices.

COVID: Rise in pregnant women on ventilators | Bloomberg News

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles has seen a lot of pregnant people admitted to the ICU throughout the pandemic, said Nida Qadir, associate director of the hospital’s medical ICU. It is one of the few facilities in the Los Angeles area that can put patients on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a machine that bypasses the heart and lungs to allow the body to heal.

COVID exacerbated suicide crisis in communities of color | Kaiser Health News and “Science Friday”

Each of these factors has been shown to affect suicide risk. For example, experiencing racism and sexism together is linked to a threefold increase in suicidal thoughts for Asian American women, said Brian Keum, an assistant professor at UCLA, based on preliminary research findings.

Changing mask mandates | KCBS-TV

“It’s a novel virus. We’re learning about it all the time. And we’re changing our guidelines to be able to meet the science as it evolves … And it’s the unvaccinated that are really driving this surge in hospitalizations and deaths. You can protect yourself. You can protect your family. You can protect your community by getting vaccinated,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:15 mark. Also: UCLA’s Kristen Choi was interviewed by KPCC-FM.)

Census 2020: Pinpointing likely areas of undercounting | KCRW-FM

A new analysis by UCLA researchers confirms those fears, saying that in LA County, people in some underserved communities fell through the cracks … “How we count people is, in the end, about who we value. And if we want to be a fair and equitable society, we have to be inclusive in terms of our statistics,” said UCLA’s Paul Ong. (Also: KPCC-FM.)