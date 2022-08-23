UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

How to get hearing aids without a prescription | Los Angeles Times

Everyone’s ears are unique, as are their hearing issues. But if you’re an older person experiencing presbycusis (age-related hearing loss), it’s probably increasing as the sound frequency rises, said Dr. Nina L. Shapiro, an otolaryngologist at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. Shapiro illustrated this point with a fun fact: “Older individuals tend to have a harder time hearing female voices because they’re higher pitched.” (Insert your aging married couple joke here.)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Lessons for the West | CNN

(Opinion by UCLA’s Daniel Treisman) Six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine, it’s still not clear how this war will end. Ukraine, which has signaled its intent to launch a new counteroffensive, could retake the Russian-occupied city of Kherson and other parts of the south. But it’s also possible that a reinvigorated Russian force will break through to Odesa, closing off Ukraine from the sea. Or the front line might stabilize roughly where it is.

California: Preparing for megastorm before it’s too late | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

Climate scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles say that climate change will increase the frequency of these megastorms. While they used to occur every 100–200 years on average, rising temperatures mean we’ll now see them as often as every 50 years. Xingying Huang and [UCLA’s] Daniel Swain, who co-authored the research, say a megastorm could mean millions of people displaced by flooding, major transportation links severed, and damage totaling nearly $1 trillion.

50 years ago, the Wattstax concert changed L.A. history | Los Angeles Times

Today, writer and UCLA historian Robin D.G. Kelley notes both the mood in the Coliseum and the mood outside it. Wattstax, he believes, captures “a fairly politicized Black working-class community that managed to transform the Coliseum into a symbol of Black nationalist pride, a carnivalesque space of bodily and sexual freedom, political and social power, artistry.” But then he notes those accompanying interviews, in which “you catch a glimpse of the devastating impact of disinvestment in South L.A. and can anticipate what the next decade (1980s) will bring.”

Late-stage cervical cancer rising in U.S. | CNN

Advanced-stage cervical cancer is rising in the United States among White and Black women, according to a new study in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer. “This specific study was born out of wanting to take a deeper dive into the drivers behind cervical cancer,” said Dr. Alex Francoeur, a fourth-year resident in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and one of the study authors … “When you look at early-stage cervical cancer, we’re seeing a decrease in the United States, but then when you look at advanced-stage, or metastatic, cervical cancer, we’re actually seeing the opposite trend, with an increasing rate in the United States.” (Also: ABC News and KTTV-TV.)

With monkeypox, U.S. repeats COVID supply-chain mistakes | Barron’s

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) As the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on, the monkeypox outbreak is accelerating in the United States … The U.S. government, particularly the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, have been slammed for their slow response times and bureaucratic tendencies. As three supply chain professors, we agree.

Who’s the masked guy doing smoke shows on L.A. streets? | Los Angeles Times

However, Gabriela Rodriguez-Gomez, a Chicanx studies expert who teaches a course at UCLA on Day of the Dead visual culture, doesn’t let Locsin’s Filipino roots affect the way she views his art. I always say to my students, ‘First and foremost we need to acknowledge and respect the fact that these are traditions that were handed down through generations by Indigenous people,’” she said. “‘But you don’t have to be Mexican or of Mexican descent to understand or appreciate these visual cultures.’”

Unearthing Rick Barton, bard of North Beach | New York Times

In the late ’60s, Barton disappeared to San Diego, abandoning some 800 drawings from the years 1958 to 1962. This small sample would become the majority share of his surviving work. His friend and patron Henry Evans, owner of the press that brought out Barton’s linoleum prints, had the foresight to rescue and donate the abandoned drawings to ‌‌the University of California, Los Angeles.

Convincing drivers to buy electric vehicles | Washington Post

“It is going to be a tough few years,” said Gregory Pierce, co-director of the Luskin Center for Innovation at the University of California at Los Angeles. “There is just a shortage of EVs most people can afford, even when you stack all the incentives.”

Rubbing orange peels on your teeth? Maybe not | USA Today

Dr. Sean Mong, a health science clinic professor at the University of California Los Angeles’ School of Dentistry, told USA TODAY something similar, warning of the long-term effects of rubbing orange peels on teeth. “While there is some truth to this Instagram post, I don’t encourage anyone to use an orange peel on their teeth,” said Mong.

Kansas recount: Landslide win for abortion rights | United Press International

The hand recount in nine counties cost close to $120,000 and changed the outcome by fewer than 100 votes … “In this age of voter fraud hysteria, it appears that no amount of evidence is enough to convince some people,” said Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Wildlife crossings make roads safer for animals, humans | CalMatters

A UCLA-led study published earlier this year found that reproductive signs of inbreeding in Southern California mountain lions, notably an abnormal sperm rate of 93%, are much more serious than previously thought. Without safe routes for these iconic cats, the maze of freeways and sprawl development will only prolong genetic isolation and lead to local extinction.