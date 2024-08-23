UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Over the course of four months, volunteers with the Better Watts Initiative, the environmental justice branch of the Watts Labor Community Action Committee, fanned out across the neighborhood and gathered more than 500 water samples. The volunteers included residents from the majority Black and Latino neighborhood, as well as students from UCLA and USC … Danielle Hauge, a doctoral student at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability and the study’s lead researcher, hopes the findings will lead to more comprehensive testing. “This was a preliminary study, where we collected small amounts of water,” she said. “But, ultimately, it’s the government’s job to further investigate these issues.” (Also: KNBC-TV, KTLA-TV and KTTV-TV. )

However, extending even part of the TCJA would be “very expensive,” said Kimberly Clausing, a former Treasury Department official in President Joe Biden’s administration who’s now a professor of tax law and policy at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. Harris’ plan would still cost less than Trump’s, the Republican presidential nominee, who’s said he wants to extend the cuts in their entirety and implement additional reductions to the corporate tax rate.

Rick Hasen, an election law expert and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, wrote in a blog post that proof of citizenship laws “matter a lot. They stand to literally disenfranchise thousands of eligible voters for no good reason.” (Hasen was also quoted in a Washington Post story about voting in Arizona.)

But Richard Hasen, a UCLA law professor and director of the university’s Safeguarding Democracy Project, expressed skepticism that Democrats would stay unified. “There are people who didn’t have to stick their neck out because Manchin did,” he said. “So I’m not so confident that the Democrats could blow up the filibuster rule for this if they wanted to.”

The 2022 outbreak “should have driven the point home that infectious diseases do not respect borders and what happens in one part of the world can quickly become a concern for everyone,” said Dr. Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at UCLA. And while the risk is very low for widespread transmission outside of Africa, she said public health officials should not be complacent.

“Adults are having pertussis all the time, but they’re not being recognized as pertussis,” said Dr. James Cherry, a distinguished professor of pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA who has studied whooping cough. “Only a very small percentage of them ever get diagnosed.”

Walter Dunn, a psychiatrist at UCLA, openly wondered in an advisory panel meeting in June how many such cases were going underreported, and urged the FDA to work closely with state medical boards to try to get a handle on the extent of therapists’ abuses.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Mary Nichols) Hosting the Olympics is a feat for any city, and after Paris’ many successes, fans are looking to see how Los Angeles will meet the challenge in 2028. One issue already on people’s minds: Will L.A.’s notorious traffic and air quality be the Achilles’ heel of our Games?