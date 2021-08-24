UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

FDA approval of Pfizer shot could boost state’s vaccination efforts | Los Angeles Times

“This landmark full FDA approval ... is a major certification of the efficacy and safety of the vaccine that should remove any doubt in people who are still vaccine-hesitant,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. (Kim-Farley was also quoted by the New York Times.)

COVID rules in effect as students return to college | Los Angeles Times

Unlike USC, which has fencing and gates that allow officials to limit campus access to those compliant with safety protocols, UCLA is open to several streets. But faculty and supervisors will use health data dashboards to check compliance of students and employees, according to Michael Beck, UCLA’s administrative vice chancellor.

The extraordinary L.A. story of former slave Biddy Mason | KCRW-FM’s “Greater LA”

Biddy Mason Memorial Park in downtown LA is hidden behind a parking lot, an obscure place dedicated to a local icon most Angelenos don’t know. “We don’t know a lot about African American and women’s history,” explains Brenda Stevenson, professor of history and African American Studies at UCLA. “We still have a narrative that's focused on white men. So there are gaps in our history. And Biddy Mason falls into some of those gaps.”

How can we fix the housing market? | Time

While rising construction costs in labor and raw materials play a role in runaway housing costs, the major contribution is simply supply and demand. In a market as supply-constrained as housing, new construction — not just “affordable” but also market-rate units — helps to stabilize prices at both the metro-level area as well as in the immediate vicinity of new developments, as shown in a new UCLA study. “At the heart of this is the fact that we have just failed to build enough housing for a growing population over a period of decades,” says [UCLA’s] Shane Phillips, researcher on the study and author of “The Affordable City,” “and it’s only getting worse.”

Map shows how L.A.’s anti-camping law affects the unhoused | Motherboard

All these restrictions raise the question: where are unhoused people allowed to exist in LA? The answer is striking, according to an interactive map produced by a team of UCLA researchers. “Using publicly available data from the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, and the State of California, we created a map to visualize remaining public spaces for people experiencing homelessness,” wrote Ashley Frederes, one of the researchers who built the map. (UCLA’s Chelsea Shover and Ulysses Pascal were quoted.)

New Deal’s local impact 90 years on | KCET-TV’s “SoCal Update”

“Ninety years later, we still benefit every day from the public works built by the project. It drives me crazy when politicians talk about infrastructure or stimulus, as if it’s just a quick zap, and then it’s gone. The pyramids were a public works project,” said UCLA’s David Kipen.

Minorities spend less on health care than whites | AARP

“How to achieve this and make these efforts translatable, transformative, and sustainable continue to be challenging,” wrote Alexander N. Ortega, a professor of health policy at Drexel University, and Dylan H. Roby, a faculty associate at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. The study was one of three research papers published in the latest issue of JAMA examining racial and ethnic inequities in medicine.