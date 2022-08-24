UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Weather whiplash, from drought to flood | Associated Press

As the atmosphere warms, it holds more water, 4% more for every degree (7% more for every degree Celsius), scientists said. Think of the air as a giant sponge, said UCLA and Nature Conservancy climate scientist Daniel Swain. It soaks up more water from parched ground like a sponge “which is why we’re seeing worse droughts in some places,” he said. Then when a weather system travels further, juicy with that extra water, it has more to dump, causing downpours.

Trump’s drive to undermine democracy | New York Times

Lynn Vavreck, a political scientist at U.C.L.A., takes a different, but not necessarily contradictory approach. She is co-author of the forthcoming book “The Bitter End: The 2020 Presidential Campaign and the Challenge to American Democracy,” with John Sides and Chris Tausanovitch, political scientists at Vanderbilt and U.C.L.A. In an email, Vavreck wrote that in their book, “We describe the current state of American politics as ‘calcified’ — calcification, like in the human body, makes politics rigid.”

Man needing transplant gets help from Jason Momoa | ABC’s “Good Morning America”

Snyder’s doctor, Dr. Gary Schiller, a hematologist at UCLA, said that in addition to Pacific Islanders and Hawaiians, groups such as Asians, Native Americans and African Americans are also underrepresented. It is also more difficult for interracial people to find a donor, especially if they are in underrepresented groups, according to Schiller.

Can L.A. be friendlier to bus riders, pedestrians? | KCRW-FM’s “Greater LA”

“There are trade-offs when it comes to changing the built environment. Everyone’s thoroughfare is somebody else’s neighborhood. That’s the nature of Los Angeles,” says Juan Matute, deputy director at the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies. He adds, “We’ll have to make choices about whether or not we want to keep traffic fast through certain people’s neighborhoods, which tend to be more multi-family housing, in order to accommodate higher traffic flow.”

Painkillers can raise heart risks in people with diabetes | HealthDay News

NSAIDs mainly increase heart failure risk by causing fluid retention, Gianos said. This increases blood volume and places greater demands on the heart. These medications also “have impact on the lining of the blood vessels, where they are known to increase blood pressure,” said Dr. Gregg Fonarow, interim chief of cardiology at UCLA.

Chromosome 22 mutations and autism | Spectrum

Autistic people who carry a duplication or deletion of the 22q11.2 chromosomal region have a distinct pattern of brain development from their non-autistic counterparts, according to a new longitudinal study … But how these brain changes relate to either diagnosis, and how they come about in the first place, has been unclear, says Carrie Bearden, professor of psychology, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, who led the new work.

Parents with migraines don’t have to feel guilty | Self

It’s hard to look at a chronic illness like migraine as a positive thing, but try to see it as a teaching moment for your child, Brenda Bursch, PhD, professor of clinical psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, tells SELF. “Illness episodes provide an opportunity to role model optimal self-care and self-compassion. These are important life lessons for children,” she says.

Montana on fentanyl crisis: Reduce immigration | Montana Public Radio

Chelsea Shover is a professor at UCLA’s School of Medicine and studies opioid and fentanyl use. She says addiction treatment and testing drugs for laced fentanyl are important to addressing the issue. “And there’s just not enough awareness around that, so that messaging with testing is really important,” she said.

UCLA climate scientist on California’s megaflood risk | KTLA-TV

“In this work, what we’re talking about is a weeks-long sequence of storm events that would occur during winter, probably be about four weeks long, involving as many as five to ten individual storms in quick succession,” said UCLA’s Daniel Swain.