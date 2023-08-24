UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The research, published last month in the journal PNAS, draws on a large, longitudinal study that looked at mothers’ experiences of mistreatment during their childhoods and their anxiety in pregnancy … “Adversity tends to get under the skin,” said Bridget Callaghan, the study’s senior author and an assistant professor of psychology at UCLA. “And this is yet another way we see adversity impacting individuals’ physiology.”

Hundreds of small- to medium-sized towns across the country are at risk, says Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. Some of them are where you would expect, such as in the flammable foothills of California. “But others would probably surprise even those who live there,” he says.

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in a briefing Monday that rainfall intensities may not have reached the expected high levels forecast, preventing more widespread serious flooding. (Swain was also quoted by The Hill.)

California is “absolutely moving in the right direction” toward becoming more resilient and sustainable, said Alex Hall, a professor at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. At the moment, he warned change isn’t happening on a scale that’s large enough to make a meaningful difference — but he has hope. (Hall was also interviewed by NPR’s ‘All Things Considered.’)

Ana-Christina Ramón, the inaugural director of the Entertainment and Media Research Initiative at UCLA, has dedicated much of her work to researching access and equity in the entertainment industry. She said that including Latino films on the list of nominees and in the registry is crucial. “Latinx people have been living here since before it was the United States and they are part of the American experience, and so for them not to be included, I think it would be a travesty,” Ramón said.

“There’s a brewing circuit split,” Elana Redfield, federal policy director of the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles Law School, said. “We’ll see more activity at the circuit court level. It is likely that this will have a lot more opportunity to be heard and actually get to the Supreme Court. But we have yet to see anything really definitive.”

About 171,000 of the more than 1.3 million transgender adults in the United States are aged 65 and older, according to numbers compiled by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law.

A 2018 study from the UCLA School of Law found no link between allowing people to use bathrooms aligned with their gender identity and crimes in these spaces. Moreover, safety violations in bathrooms and changing facilities are “exceedingly rare,” the study’s authors wrote.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jim Newton) In Los Angeles – the biggest blue city in the nation’s biggest blue state – the governing coalition stands for certain things: It is welcoming to immigrants, sympathetic to homeless people, supportive of government spending to address social problems, and committed to civilian oversight of police. But the most unifying principle of the city’s liberal base may be its support for abortion rights. (UCLA’s Cathren Cohen was quoted.)

The active component in turmeric that is most responsible for the health benefits people are looking for is called curcumin. But unfortunately, “turmeric only contains a very small percentage of curcumin,” roughly two to six percent, according to Dr. Elizabeth Ko, an internist and medical director of the UCLA Health Integrative Medicine Collaborative. “Curcumin is where we find the anti-inflammatory, antioxidant effect that can help treat or prevent diseases like arthritis.”