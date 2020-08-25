UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

But with schools and day care centers having closed during the pandemic, “we are now seeing many kids who have lost not just learning, but coordination and fine motor skills,” said Tanya Altmann, M.D., assistant clinical professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, Mattel Children’s Hospital and a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

A vacant UCLA sorority house is being used for something beyond partying. For two years, the Tri-Delta house has become “The Opportunity House,” giving 30 to 35 foster kids who are now college students a break on room and board. It’s free for the students this year, and the hope is next year the students can afford to pay $300 a month for room and board.

More than 500,000 acres have been charred within a 100-mile radius of San Francisco, which is twice the land burned during the entire 2019 California fire season, according to climate scientist Daniel Swain of the University of California at Los Angeles. (Swain is also quoted in Vox.)

“Every aspiring candidate needs to take a play from the Sanders playbook about how to speak to Latinos. Building relationships long before the election, not ignoring Spanish language media. Understanding the diversity of issues that Latinos care about, in places like Nevada, Texas and California,” said UCLA’s Sonja Diaz (approx. 1:00 mark).

The numbers are also significant because of large partisan differences in how Americans plan to vote this fall. Democrats have expressed more interest than Republicans in voting by mail — 47% to 28% in the Democracy Fund/UCLA survey. Forty-eight percent of those who intend to vote for Joe Biden say they will use mail-in ballots, compared with 23% of Trump supporters.

“The bottom line is everything has risk and it’s not the time for anyone to be letting their guard down,” said Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA and an expert on infectious diseases. She knows the danger of COVID-19 as well as anyone. In her own case, she’s in no hurry to schedule routine medical exams. “Unless it’s really important, I’m putting things off,” Rimoin told me. (Rimoin was also interviewed by CBS Sports.)

Till von Wachter, an economist at the University of California, Los Angeles, found that a five-point rise in unemployment rates (an increase smaller than today’s) costs disadvantaged workers about a quarter of their first few years’ pay, because they work less and receive lower wages.

“These are the neighborhoods that need these open spaces the most, because they do not have private open spaces,” says [Anastasia] Loukaitou-Sideris, an associate provost at the University of California, Los Angeles and a distinguished professor of urban planning in the Luskin School of Public Affairs. “While having large parks is wonderful, you can’t fit large parks into these very dense cities and the land costs are huge. So you have to think about creating smaller spaces distributed through neighborhoods.”

Jamie Lloyd-Smith at UCLA studies how diseases spread. He’s looked at a wide range of past outbreaks, from measles to smallpox to pneumonic plague. And in all cases, he says, there are some clusters of transmission, but for the coronavirus and its cousin virus SARS1, clusters seem to be a major driver.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Anna Dermenchyan and Kristen Choi) Nurses are needed at decision-making tables because of our unique superpower: our trusted relationship with patients. Nurses have routinely rated the #1 most honest and ethical profession in the U.S.

A report by the National Commission on Asian American and Pacific Islander Research in Education, a research team at UCLA, compared admissions rates of undergraduate Asian Pacific Islander applicants in the UC system within the past 20 years to find out.… Melany De La Cruz, associate director of the UCLA Asian American Studies Center, highlighted the importance of holistic hiring and contracting for Asian Americans in the workplace, the world beyond college. “Affirmative action programs are much needed to close equity gaps in employment, education and contracting.”

“We think that male hormones such as testosterone make men more susceptible to COVID-19 and that those hormones also increase the odds that men who get the virus will have a more severe illness. The question we want to answer with our research, known as the HITCH study, is whether suppressing male hormones will shorten men’s time in the hospital, reduce their need for intubation, and prevent them from dying. All of our study participants are hospitalized male veterans,” said UCLA’s Dr. Matthew Rettig.

“Governments being able to provide the criteria for operations, and businesses adhering to those. And individuals need to be practicing physical distancing, mask use and not using services that are being crowded and things like this that are not according to protocol,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 0:55 mark). Kim-Farley was also interviewed by Seventeen.

However, despite the fit, one of the benefits of a folded handkerchief, as opposed to a bandana, is that it has more layers. “The more layers there are, the better protection there will be, and the more the cloth will have the ability to prevent the virus from being coughed out onto another person,” says Shira Shafir, PhD, MPH, Associate Adjunct Professor in the Departments of Community Health Sciences and Epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

“I would view this [study] as a first step, and a really important one,” says Carrie Bearden, professor of clinical psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study. Next, the team will need to track how development unfolds for each of the conditions to identify when different patterns of gene expression, cell type distribution and brain structure emerge, Bearden says.