Some L.A. restaurants defying indoor mask order | KNBC-TV

“There is scientific data that shows masking is effective,” says Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health … Dr. Kim-Farley says masking inside businesses, like restaurants, can protect workers and customers. “An unmasked worker who is infected may not know about it, they’re asymptomatic, and can spread the disease to their co-workers who can then infect patrons,” Kim-Farley told the I-Team.

New leadership could lay groundwork for ICE reforms | Los Angeles Times

[Attorney Kevin] Lashus would like ICE to also create an exception for undocumented individuals who report violent crimes in their communities. That’s still not enough for Amada Armenta, a UCLA associate professor of urban planning who specializes in immigration enforcement. She’d like to do away with the collaboration programs altogether. When “immigrants [are] afraid to engage” with law enforcement, she said, “that’s bad for all of us.”

Horror legend Candyman comes for the privileged | Vanity Fair

Confronting agonizing real-life subjects requires sensitivity, says Tananarive Due, a Vanity Fair contributor who teaches a course on Black horror at UCLA. She also has written her own frightening novels (“The Good House,” “The Between”) and cowrote an episode of Peele’s “Twilight Zone.” A champion of “Candyman,” Due also credits Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions for the appropriate depictions of Black trauma in his films, “Get Out” and “Us.”

Coming to L.A.: Opera on the climate crisis | Los Angeles Times

“Sun & Sea,” the climate-crisis opera that earned the top prize at the 2019 Venice Biennale, will make its West Coast premiere at the Geffen Contemporary on Oct. 14. The L.A. production — part contemporary opera, part crowdsourced performance art, part diorama come to life — is a joint presentation of MOCA, the Hammer Museum and the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA. Directors of all three organizations — Klaus Biesenbach, Ann Philbin and Kristy Edmunds, respectively — joined forces to bring the work here as part of a U.S. tour. (Philbin and Edmunds are quoted.)

How the coronavirus could get worse | Atlantic

But scattered among these genetic glitches will be … a mistake that helps one version of the virus outcompete its kin. Those proportionally rare events become more absolutely common when given more opportunities to occur. “The longer the virus persists, the more opportunities it’ll have to sample what makes it more fit,” Oliver Fregoso, a virologist at UCLA, told me.

Food delivery robots: Scourge of the worker? | LAist

Rash and Coco’s intentions are noble but Kent Wong, director of UCLA’s Labor Center and the vice president of the California Federation of Teachers as well as a former staff attorney for the Service Employees International Union, worries about the impact of increased automation on delivery workers. Where Rash sees an environmental and efficiency problem in human-powered delivery, Wong sees an economic and equality problem in its automated counterpart. “It’s not like these advances have benefited workers, they’ve benefited the elite,” Wong says.

‘Fire weather’ days increasing in western states | Guardian (U.K.)

“It’s clear that conditions we’re seeing right now in the west are very different from what we saw a few decades ago,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California, Los Angeles. “The increase in hot and dry conditions appears to be fueling an increase in extreme fire.”

YouTube ‘wealth influencer’ challenging Gov. Newsom | Washington Post

Are these attention-getting proposals? Absolutely. Are they actionable? That’s much less clear. The odds of Paffrath’s homelessness plan surviving a legal challenge appears to be about nil. “What governments can do is limited by the Constitution,” UCLA law professor Gary Blasi noted of the proposal.

Secret bias hidden in mortgage-approval algorithms | ABC News

An investigation by The Markup has found that lenders in 2019 were more likely to deny home loans to people of color than to white people with the similar financial characteristics … “Lenders used to tell us, ‘It’s because you don’t have the lending profiles; the ethno-racial differences would go away if you had them,’” said José Loya, assistant professor of urban planning at UCLA who has studied public mortgage data extensively and reviewed our methodology. “Your work shows that’s not true.”

Racial disparities in school discipline | KABC-TV

“If you want to look at an area of school where we have, in my humble opinion, blatant racism, structural racism, ways in which we push students out, literally, of school, look at discipline data,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard (approx. 1:00 mark).

State’s proposed math education curriculum adds up | Cal Matters

Why not also teach randomization, confidence intervals and linear regressions — key statistical concepts that also support understanding of everyday phenomena? These topics are taught in new courses — such as CourseKata and Introduction to Data Science — offered at some California high schools. Both were developed by UCLA faculty (including Jim Stigler, whose research underscores how U.S. math teaching falls short of that of Asian countries).

Why COVID-19 booster shots are recommended | Well + Good

According to Timothy Brewer, MD, professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA, the results of two new studies informing this decision were released last week. The first study looked at mRNA vaccine effectiveness in New York state jab recipients from May–July, 2021, and found that vaccine effectiveness in preventing mild-to-moderate disease declined from 91.7 percent to 79.8 percent in that time period.

Lowering diabetes screening age for overweight adults | STAT

Edward Gregg of Imperial College London and Tannaz Moin of UCLA said more evidence is needed to support the latest USPSTF recommendations on screening. “The potential effects of screening, detection, and intervention for diabetes and pre-diabetes simultaneously, as now recommended, has not been tested in randomized trials,” they wrote in an editorial published with the USPSTF recommendations and the article on youth prevalence.

Africa struggles to prevent spread of COVID | Euro Weekly

These measures — known as non-pharmacological public health interventions (NPIs), and including physical distancing or isolation at home to prevent transmission — are among the simplest and least expensive methods to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Yet huge numbers of Africa’s roughly 1.4 billion people do not have access to these tools, researchers said. (UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer and Dr. Jody Heymann are quoted.)