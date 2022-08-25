UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Shakespeare, math and the monkey who called 911 | Los Angeles Times

“In infinite time, even things that are extremely unlikely will happen,” says Deanna Needell, a professor of applied mathematics at UCLA. “They seem unfathomable because we live finite lives and think in finite terms. But in infinite time all those unthinkable things? They happen.”

Record rain is hitting drought-stricken areas | Washington Post

“It is unusual, especially on the extreme precipitation [and] flash flood side,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles. “They’re not just beating a historical record by a marginal amount, but just completely blowing right past it and then some. “Yet he isn’t surprised: A warmer climate is driving precipitation to higher extremes in both flooding and drought.

What public health leaders badly need to learn | New York Daily News

In a peer-reviewed August 2021 study by UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, fewer than a third of respondents around the world expressed trust in their governments’ public-health guidance. That data underscores a troubling trend in which wariness of mainstream media and the influence of social media has buoyed a pandemic of skepticism toward public health institutions tasked with safeguarding citizens from harm.

New details of how stars devour planets | Scientific American

“The more massive the object that is being eaten, the larger the effect,” says Smadar Naoz, a researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not a part of the study. In some cases, Naoz says, eating a planet could cause a star to spin so fast that it begins shedding its outer layers of gas; as many as 40 percent of the fast-rotating stars in open clusters — young, loosely bound collections of stars — are consistent with having eaten planets, she says.

UCLA project promotes car-free L.A. transportation | Bloomberg Citylab

To encourage more Angelenos to take to the streets by bike — and keep them safe there — a demonstration project set to launch this fall will encourage residents from low-income neighborhoods to bike to work in groups. “It’s not just an informal group of cyclists — it’s a public transportation system based on bicycles,” said Fabian Wagmister, an associate professor at the University of California Los Angeles School of Theater, Film and Television and the founder and principal investigator of the Civic Bicycle Commuting research project, also known as CiBiC. (UCLA’s Jeff Burke is also quoted.)

Democrats need Asian American voters to win | Chicago Tribune

(Commentary by UCLA’s Victor Shi) Overlooked. Marginalized. Ignored. As an Asian American involved in politics, I have heard those words from people who look like me as they explain why they are detached from politics. And, it’s true. Asian Americans have long been neglected in the political arena, and they still are to some extent today.