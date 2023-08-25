UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Daniel Treisman) Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin — who the Russian aviation agency confirmed was a passenger on board a plane that crashed on Wednesday evening — seemed to be living on borrowed time. Ever since June, when the warlord led his Wagner mercenaries in an uprising against his country’s military commanders, the Kremlin’s soft response had bewildered longtime Russia watchers.

“He’s a social scientist and he understands deeply the problems Guatemala faces. And so people have quite a lot of trust in him, across multiple sectors of Guatemala,” said UCLA’s Cecilia Menjivar.

A new study from UCLA has found that some urban birds may actually be less afraid of people following the coronavirus pandemic that saw millions of Americans spending more time indoors and less time in crowded public squares. The findings came as a shock to UCLA researchers who expected the opposite to be true. The researchers initially theorized that the return of humans into the public space would scare off birds that had grown accustomed to having it for themselves. (UCLA’s Pamela Yeh was quoted.)

Jon Christensen, adjunct assistant professor at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, told AAP FactCheck the post’s claim is inaccurate. “While climate change has surpassed global warming in usage over the past several decades, that shift is rooted in the scientific distinction between global warming, the rise in temperature at the globe’s surface, and climate change, a more all-encompassing term that includes rising temperatures as well as all the other effects of greenhouse gases,” he said. “That distinction matters and it has made its way into journalism and popular culture.”

David Eisenman, a professor of medicine and public health who co-directs the UCLA Center for Healthy Climate Solutions, said the state needs to do more robust, peer-reviewed excess death studies but should also be conducting rapid assessments released within a few months after major heat waves.