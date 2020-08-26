UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“The government should hedge its bets and put more money into basic vaccine research. If these don’t work, then we’re going to be back to square one. Getting square one started now is important. And even if they do work, that that kind of research work on new vaccine platforms is not a waste,” said Dr. Otto Yang, a professor of medicine and chief of infectious disease at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. (Yang was also interviewed on KABC-TV.)

“It allows them to do things like consider reopening schools, which I know is a major concern for families and parents and teachers, and actually public officials as well. It does give the counties a little more flexibility in what kinds of protection measures need to be in place,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 1:10 mark).

“The thing that it changes is that now, physicians can now just use this with fewer obstacles moving forward. But that also has a side effect. Now, we’re not going to be able to get the data that we would’ve likely gotten from these randomized clinical trials as easily,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed on KTLA-TV.)

“I think this is the new normal for the 21st century,” says Dr. Richard Jackson, a professor emeritus at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and former head of California’s Department of Public Health under Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. “You keep flashlight batteries in your house, and you keep good quality masks.”

Dana Hunnes, senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, explains that trail mix is “meant to be calorically dense” so you get “a lot of bang for your buck” while out on The Rugged Trail.