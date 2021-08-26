UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

Newsom has been one California’s most pro-Latino governors | Los Angeles Times

Sonja Diaz, UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Initiative founding director, said a successful recall would be a “lotto ticket for the Republican Party.” Republicans would use it in midterm election ads to rally national support for a right-wing agenda detached from science.

Wildfire smoke may be contributing to premature births | New York Times

“We knew air pollution increased the risk of preterm birth, but this new work highlights the importance of pollutants associated with wildfire smoke, which might be different from other sources of air pollution, and are becoming more of an issue with climate change,” said Lara Cushing, an environmental health scientist at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health who was not involved with the research.

Get police vaccinated | Atlantic

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Amanda Klonsky) Mandating vaccination of nursing-home employees is a lifesaving, commonsense policy, and Biden should now apply its logic to a variety of workers in other fields who similarly interact each day with other vulnerable populations: employees of jails, prisons, Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers, and police departments.

Climate change endangers lives of California workers | LAist

Jisung Park, an economist at the University of California, Los Angeles, studies the effects of rising temperatures on the labor force. Using a computer model of temperature increases over 20 years and workers’ compensation claims, he estimates heat likely sickens, or contributes to injuries among, at least 15,000 California workers each year.

Efficacy of COVID boosters | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“I think it’s supportive evidence that in fact giving additional vaccinations … do boost neutralizing antibody levels. We also know, from studies both in the United States and elsewhere, including the U.K. study you just referenced, that antibody levels decline over time,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 1:10 mark. Brewer was also interviewed by KCBS-TV.)

Are peppers good for you? | Consumer Reports

Peppers are also low in calories but packed with nutrients, says Dana Hunnes, PhD, RD, a senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. They supply heart-healthy potassium and fiber, plus vitamins A and C to support the immune system.

New Israeli prime minister makes first visit to U.S. | Al Jazeera

“I think Bennett’s approach is going be more low-key than Netanyahu’s. He wants to work behind the scenes quietly to express Israeli positions, not by grandstanding before Congress, or on CNN or Fox News,” Dov Waxman, a professor of political science and the director of the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies, told Al Jazeera. “The emphasis now is really on showing that this is turning a new page in the U.S.–Israeli relationship in the post-Netanyahu period and in some ways resetting relations — particularly with the Democrats,” he said.

‘Community schools’ see revival | U.S. News & World Report

John Rogers, a professor at UCLA’s graduate school of education who’s studied the history of community schools, says their popularity grows during times of political and social upheaval, spiking, for example, in the 1930s during the Great Depression and in the 1960s during the civil rights movement and the War on Poverty. “Community schools offer a way to think about how public schools can play a role in addressing issues of inequality and addressing issues created in times of great flux, particularly with heightened immigration and heightened social change,” he says.

Congo rainforest makes its own spring rain | Space Daily

The new research found moisture leaving the dense forest canopy, or evapotranspiration, is the largest source of water vapor in the rainforest during the spring rainy season. “Generally, people think that the onset of the rainy season requires moisture transport from the ocean. But this study suggests that in the spring rainy season, most of the moisture is coming from plants,” said Rong Fu, a climate scientist at the University of California–Los Angeles who was a co-author on the study.

Study finds census inequity in L.A. County | Rafu Shimpo

UCLA Center for Neighborhood Knowledge Director Paul Ong and Jonathan Ong of Ong and Associates, a public-interest consulting firm, combed through the data from the redistricting census data released Aug. 12 … to determine whether and where the 2020 enumeration appears to undercount or overcount the population within each neighborhood in Los Angeles County. “The results are, unfortunately, consistent with our worst fear that the 2020 enumeration faced numerous potentially insurmountable barriers to a complete and accurate count,” Paul Ong said.

Burbank neighborhood trails others in vaccination rates | Outlook Newspapers

Income level isn’t the only factor potentially related to a community’s vaccination rate, said Vickie Mays, a UCLA professor of psychology, and health policy and management. Access to health insurance and work hours can also affect someone’s willingness — or ability — to get the shot, she explained. “Access can be an issue depending on how you work,” Mays said.