Building affordable housing during the downturn | Los Angeles Times

This shift to corporate ownership has radically altered the rental market by essentially eliminating affordable units, driving up rents … Corporate control of residential property in many working-class communities with large Black and Latino populations expanded significantly in Los Angeles County between 2005 and 2015, according to an analysis by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy.

Combination ‘polypill’ cuts heart disease deaths | NBC News

It is not uncommon for people to initially take their prescribed heart medications after heart attacks but grow less diligent over time. “It’s natural human instinct that as you get further from that event, there’s a feeling that somehow they’re at less risk, and they stop taking one or more of their medications,” said Dr. Gregg Fonarow, the interim chief of cardiology at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.

Could DNA tests locate missing kids? It’s complicated | USA Today

The primary concern for people of color is that without tighter regulations on how their genetic material can be used, communities that have been historically overpoliced and surveilled by law enforcement could be at risk of future incarceration, detention or deportation, said Chandra Ford, professor and founding director of the Center for the Study of Racism, Social Justice & Health at UCLA. “Once it’s collected and in the surveillance systems, it can be available for whatever new reasons are needed,” she said.

Native people expand their portrayal in TV, films | Christian Science Monitor

Even with all the opportunities, there is still room for progress. The Hollywood Diversity Report — conducted every year by the University of California, Los Angeles — found that in 2021, the most recent year for which data is available, fewer than 1% of acting roles in the most-watched films were filled by Native Americans. Fewer than 1% of the writers and directors in those films were Native.

L.A.’s ‘Eastside’: Class, gentrification, maps | LAist

Eventually, the area became populated largely by one group. “[Because of] rising patterns of immigration from Mexico beginning in the 1970s,” said Eric Avila, a professor of Chicano studies and history at UCLA, “that area became predominantly Mexican American.”

Death after using white mulberry leaf supplement | KCBS-TV

“They’re not so highly regulated like medications are and so what you’re actually getting may not do what it’s touted to do because they don’t have to have the scientific rigor medications do (because) they’re treated as food,” senior dietician at UCLA medical center Dr. Dana Hunnes told CBSLA Reporter Joy Benedict. “To be quite honest too many people take supplements without the recommendation of their doctors or dieticians.”

World’s rivers, canals, reservoirs turning to dust | Bloomberg News

The reasons global waterways have dried to a trickle are complex. There’s the impact of the weather-roiling La Nina, prolonged drought in many regions and also simple bad luck. But the biggest driver underpinning the shift is climate change. “It’s a combination of many factors leading to this particularly extreme event,” said Daniel Swain, a climatologist at the University of California Los Angeles. “But there is clearly a role for climate change, which made multiple underlying, record-breaking, and in some cases, record-shattering heat waves dramatically more likely.”

Prison-to-detention pipeline for migrants must end | CalMatters

(Commentary by UCLA’s Alisa Bierria and Lee Ann S. Wang) Many incarcerated immigrants and refugees are immediately transferred to federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention after release from state prisons. For criminalized immigrant survivors, this extended abuse-to-prison-to-ICE detention pipeline only prolongs the devastation of gender-based violence.

Will L.A. follow through on its mobility plan? | LAist

A 2020 UCLA study found Black Angelenos represented 16% of all traffic fatalities between 2013 and 2017, nearly double their share of the city’s population. Data compiled in the study also showed that one in every four people killed in a crash over those five years was either a Black or Latino pedestrian.

New information helps assess risk of monkeypox | KABC-TV

Dr. Otto Yang, infectious disease specialist with UCLA Health says it’s highly uncommon for kids to get monkeypox. “It’s not nearly as transmissible as measles,” Dr. Yang said.

Can neurofeedback help with ‘chemo brain?’ | Scienmag

Restoring normal functioning in the brains of cancer patients through neurofeedback could potentially alleviate the mental fogginess that many report after treatment, according to a new pilot study from UCLA researchers … “The history of neurofeedback shows that it’s helpful for a whole range of disorders and symptoms. This study was an opportunity for seeing whether neurofeedback is something that could be helpful with chemo brain,” said Stephen Sideroff, a professor at UCLA’s Department of Psychiatry & Biobehavioral Sciences who led the study and has used neurofeedback training with patients for over 20 years. (Also: ScienceDaily.)